Posted bythirdeyemom
Leave a Comment

For the past five years, I have curated an ever-growing list of amazing Gifts that Give Back. My guide has become so popular that I have devoted an entire page on my blog that is updated frequently and features these wonderful organizations and the causes they support. Whether it be fighting hunger, gender inequality or providing educational or income opportunities, there are a ton of ways you can use your buying power as a consumer to do good and make a difference in someone’s life.

Every holiday season, I gather up a list of my most favorite gifts that give back to inspire you to purchase something more meaningful this holiday season and put your money towards a fabulous present that supports a good cause. The products and organizations listed below are just a few that these amazing organizations have to offer. Please visit their website to browse the entire collection. You can also view my extended list of Gifts that Give Back on my blog which also has links to past guides as well.

As you look through the post, you will notice that I included a brief description of each product in the caption. To read it in full or view the image at a larger size, click on the image and it will enlarge. You may also find more detailed information on the organization’s website. I hope you enjoy this year’s guide! If so, please share!

Happy Shopping!

Like this post? Pin it for later! 

 

All Across Africa

www.kazigoods.com

All Across Africa currently works with over 3,000 artisans in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi, paying artisans up front for the goods at many times what they could sell them for in a local market. This sustainable income allows them to send their children to school, feed their families and even create savings accounts (something that is unheard of in this part of the world). In addition, money goes back into the communities in the form of education and training programs. All Across Africa believes that job creation is the solution for the rural poor in these countries. Check out their beautiful handmade and fair-trade goods here. You are bound to love the products and the amazing work All Across Africa is doing.

Here are some of the latest ideas for the holidays:

Black + Neon Nya Ornaments, Set of 3: $26.00

Our 3 piece set sisal ornaments are a classic creation. Handwoven with care by women artisans in Rwanda, these ornaments will inspire the holiday spirit when they are hung up as decoration around your home. Meaningfully and purposefully designed. Fair-trade, made in Rwanda.

All Across Africa

Black + Neon Nya Ornaments, Set of 3

Opal Gray Color Blocked Trivet: $22.00

Intricately crafted with timeless tradition, this carefully dyed raffia fiber and sweet grass trivet makes a stunning statement piece.
This heat resistant trivet is perfect to set a tea kettle on or hot dish from the oven. With a woven loop attached on the back, they can be hung up as wall decor for a globally inspired feel. Made from all-natural fibers of raffia and sweetgrass. Made in Uganda

All Across Africa

Opal Gray Color Blocked Trivet

Medium Silver Blue Umuseke Basket: $48.00

The linear rays emanating from the “sunrise” pattern of this basket paints a picture of dawn’s first light peeking through the morning mist over the beautiful hills in Rwanda and Uganda. Style it on a shelf for additional storage or add it to your coffee table for a globally inspired feel. This medium bowl is just the right size for a fruit bowl, keys, or wall hanging. Made in Rwanda from all-natural fibers of sisal and sweet grass.

All Across Africa

Medium Silver Blue Umuseke Basket

Small Light Taupe Ikaze Bowl: $26.00

This basket pattern symbolizes welcome customs which are hugely important in East African culture. This basket pattern is a classic and traditional pattern in Rwanda; and a wonderful addition to any home, kindly welcoming all who visit.Style it on a shelf for additional storage or add it to your coffee table for a globally inspired feel. This small bowl is just the right size for a fruit bowl, keys, or wall hanging.Made in Rwanda from all-natural fibers of sisal and sweet grass.

All Across Africa

Small Light Taupe Ikaze Bowl

Niagara Penelope Pom Pom Box: $44.00

Intricately crafted with timeless tradition, this carefully dyed raffia fiber and sweet grass pom pom basket makes a stunning and unique statement piece. Style it on a shelf for additional storage or add it to your coffee table for an eclectic feel. This basket is just the right size to hold your keys or jewelry. Made in Uganda from all-natural fibers of raffia and sweet grass.

All Across Africa

Niagara Penelope Pom Pom Box

Anchal Project

www.anchalproject.org

Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives. As a non-profit social enterprise, Anchal uses design thinking to create innovative products and sustainable employment for exploited women worldwide. To date, we have provided alternative careers in textiles and design to over 200 women in Ajmer, India and Louisville, KY. Anchal is committed to producing the highest quality home goods & accessories while maintaining the integrity of our artisans and natural resources. Distinct design, craftsmanship and a personal signature connect you to the individual maker. Our eco-friendly products are entirely hand-stitched from vintage materials, certified organic cotton and low-impact dyes.

Cross-stitch pencil case – A modern pencil case to keep your sunglasses, chargers, pencils and other daily necessities in one, convenient place. Handmade from organic cotton, this charming pouch features a gold-tone zipper accented with tiny cross-stitch detail against a bold monochromatic background. Price $16

Anchal Project

Graph Table Runner: Refresh your dining space with this contemporary table runner featuring a charming grid-inspired geometric pattern. Made from durable organic cotton canvas, our Graph table runner is sure to elevate your everyday or celebratory tablescape. Pair with coordinated placemats and napkins. Price $58

Graph Bandana:  Detailed geometric stitching make this contemporary bandana a stylish nod at effortless elegance. Tie this lightweight scarf to your tote bag, wear it as a neckerchief, or wrap it in your hair.  Price $28

Anchal Project

Prism Quilt Throw:  Introduce a feel of visual luxury to your home with this contemporary quilted throw featuring prism-inspired geometric stitchwork. Made with buttery soft organic cotton, drape it over any sofa or bed to add an artistic, modern look to your home. Price $290 

b.a.r.e soaps

www.bare-soaps.com

b.a.r.e. soaps is an all-natural, socially conscious soap & candle company. b.a.r.e stands for “bringing antiseptic resources to everyone”. 20% of proceeds are reinvested in economic development in India and Uganda.

Here are the top 5 picks for the holidays:

Essential Duo: $19.49 Filled with two bars of Jubilee Jam and Black Tie Affair, this giftset is the perfect small gift for the holidays. They smell amazing, feel luxuriously smooth, and lather super well. Comes in a box to be gifted.

Relaxation Gift Box: $39.99 Our Deep Cleanse Face Mask is the absolute perfect way to wind down and relax alone or with girlfriends. Paired with our premium, triple milled goats milk bars, Jubilee Jam  and  Black Tie Affair, it makes for great relaxation. You can mail this box directly to the recipient or give it yourself.

Pick 3 Feel Good Bags: $25.99 Looking to spread positivity or gratitude? Now you can purchase these feel good bags in 3’s and save! Pick a soap scent + 3 different messages and you can save when buying multiple at the same time.

Pick 4 Bar Soaps: $25.99 Choose four different scents to mix and match. Every bar comes wrapped in our plantable packaging with a compostable label. It’s the perfect messaging to help get a conversation around sustainability started. Great for stocking stuffers or gifting all four in a go!

Lump of Coal: $10.50 each or 3 for $25.99 Has someone you know been naughty but not nice? Based off of our black tie affair bar, this bar derives its black color from charcoal, a great natural substance that can pull out the dirt and oils from your pores. It has a bit of goats milk too, so it creates a silky lather, a great fit for anyone with sensitive skin. This bar comes wrapped in our plantable packaging but with a 4×6 cotton bag that says “lump of coal”

Essential Duo Packages
Relaxation Set
Pick four soaps
Lump of coal

Bird + Stone

www.birdandstone.com

Bird + Stone is a jewelry company that is building a more equal world. Their jewelry is ethically made in the USA, and every piece donates 10% to support causes that you care about – including women’s health, girls’ education, poverty alleviation, and more.

Dream It, Do It cuff: The perfect gift for the person following their dreams or starting a new journey in life. (Price $35)

Bird + Stone

Future is Female + Cleopatra Set: Our past, present, and future is female. Featuring our bestselling Cleopatra Bracelet paired with the Future is Female cuff, this set is dedicated to strong women everywhere making a difference. Price $65

Bird + Stone

Choose Kindness- Set of 2  A reminder to be kind to yourself, and a celebration of all the small acts of kindness that make a big difference. Price $68

Bird + Stone

Seed Necklace: Classic and feminine, this delicate necklace is a simple reminder that jewelry can both look good and do good. Price: $36

Bird + Stone

‘Who Run the World? Girls!’ Beaded Bracelet: Inspired by the Beyonce song, this cute bracelet is the perfect gift for an inspiring girl in your life for a daily reminder that she can change the world. Price $25 (beaded bracelet on the left). 

Bird + Stone

dignify

www.shopdignify.com

dignify helps women shop for excellent quality, meaningful gifts and goods: items that promote dignity, empower humanity, and champion good. dignify’s online boutique sells premium quality, ethically made “kantha” quilts — blankets stitched by hand from layers of sari cloth using a centuries-old tradition in Bangladesh. The women who sew dignify’s blankets are the most vulnerable in society: recovering from sexual exploitation or in a high-risk environment. Now, they are employed with dignity in safe, loving, and sustainable work, producing beautiful blankets that customers love.

Dignify blankets retail for $98 ($56-$298 for other sizes). Classic Throws: $98. Their best-selling gift — versatile, meaningful, and utterly unique

dignify

Holiday Kantha: $56-$198. All of our kantha sizes, in Christmas colors for holiday decor with a story.

dignify

Simplicity (white) Kantha Throws: $98. For anyone who would appreciate the story & the craft, but with a more minimal aesthetic (or someone you just can’t choose colors for!)

dignify

Tree Skirts: $88 & Stockings: $28. One-of-a-kind holiday decor made from sari cloth & stitched with the kantha stitch.

dignify

Give Back Goods

www.givebackgoods.com

Give Back Goods carries eco-friendly, fair trade and cause-based gifts, home goods, and accessories for the whole family. Some of our products give back directly to important causes like providing clean water & solar power to those without, or creating jobs & educating human trafficking victims, at-risk girls and young moms. Other products help save our planet’s resources or feed & protect animals & wildlife. We also support fair trade artisans from around the world, with fair wages & healthy work environments, reversing the cycle of poverty. Give Back Goods has everything from fairtrade & handmade storage baskets, baby & kids gifts, serving dishes and linens to cause-based gifts like headphones, speakers & jewelry as well as eco-friendly blankets, repurposed bags and more!

Here are some of the top picks for the holidays(click on each image for product description and price):

Handknit & Fairtrade Christmas Pillows, Stockings & Ornaments- Made in Armenia – Employing over 600 women that didn’t have jobs. $38 – $87
Hand Carved & Fair Trade African Animal Bowls, Buy as a set of three or individually.10% goes to help Animal Conservation in Africa! 1 Bowl- $38.00 – Set of 3 Bowls- $103.00
Sterling Silver Resilience Cuff Bracelet- $93, Necklace- $93 and Earrings-$53- All our metal & beaded jewelry supports & educates exploited and trafficked girls & women.
Handwoven & Fairtrade Lidded Basket from Senegal (more colors available). Supports the Wolof Women Artisan Tribe. $145.00 
Handmade, Fair Trade Duffle Bag with Vegan “leather” straps – Signed by the woman who made it! – Made in Peru- employing highly vulnerable women in poverty-stricken areas. $104.00
Wireless Wood Headphones (won best headphones on Buzz Feed!) – proceeds from sales of these products go towards giving hearing aids to people in need worldwide through the Starkey Hearing Foundation. $179

Gifts for Good

www.giftsforgood.com

Gifts for Good serves companies and professionals with high-quality goods that people will love to give and love to receive. Their gifts are made by nonprofit or social enterprise partners who make and sell their own products to support their mission. Each product supports one of 40 nonprofit and social enterprise partners tackling the world’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. Gifts for Good generates impact in over 19 states and 65 countries around the globe.

For this holiday season, here are the top ideas for the holidays (click on each image for product description and price):

LA Impact Box: $85.00 For each gift box purchased, 2 hours of employment is provided to people in need across Los Angeles. In partnership with LA Original and the City Of Los Angeles, we’ve created the first gift box in LA where every product changes lives in the City Of Angels! Each purchase fights poverty and homelessness, and employs and empowers individuals with disabilities, by supporting five local nonprofits and social enterprises: Would Works, Light 4 Life Cause, The Giving Keys, Downtown Women’s Center, and Goodwill Southern California. 10% of profits directly support the Downtown Women’s Center’s “Made by DWC” program that teaches job training to women transitioning out of homelessness.
en State Candle Flight ($24.00): Enjoy a tour of the Golden State of California with the fragrances of our Candle Flight collections. Every purchase provides one hour of job training to women transitioning out of homelessness in Los Angeles
Sparkling Wine & Rosé 3 Bottle Gift Set ($80.00): Turn every day into a celebration with our beautiful sparkling wine and rosé gift set.  Give Le Grand Courtâge Blanc De Blancs Brut and Brut Rosé along with Trés Chic Rosé packaged together in an elegant quilted silver gift box while supporting the needs of women at-risk.
Feed A Child Donation Card ($3.00): Looking for a gift for the person who has everything? Need a favor for a wedding, corporate event, or conference grab bag but don’t want to give a cheap trinket? Give the gift of a meal to a child-in-need! Do you know that more than 13 million children in the United States live in “food insecure” homes? That’s 1 in 6 kids! Through Giving Children Hope, students experiencing homelessness are enrolled in a nutrition program and provided a sustainable source of nutritious foods so they can focus on learning. Our Feed A Child Honor Card provides a child-in-need with a nutritious meal on a beautifully designed card.
bra Wood Bowery Earbuds ($49.00): These premium zebra wood earbuds are the perfect gift for those who love convenience and accessibility! Stylish and comfortable, these headphones are perfect for those with an “on-the-go” lifestyle, complete with nylon no-tangle cables. Every purchase helps someone hear for the first time through the Starkey Hearing Foundation.
Mari Backpack ($295.00): Take it with you to work or carry it on your next flight. The Mari is spacious enough to carry you throughout your day and versatile enough to change with your life. Ethically made from vegetable-tanned Ethiopian leather and built to last you a lifetime. Every purchase provides over 30 hours of employment for Ethiopian women in need

Haiti Projects

www.haitiprojects.org

Beautiful products hand-made by a cooperative of women in a rural village, this brand provides access to jobs at fair trade wages, education, health care, and avenues for building a sustainable community. The second-largest employer in a region of Haiti where over 100,000 people live with no electricity or public Haiti Projects makes a tangible impact on raising the quality of life for those who need it most.

Hand-embroidered laundry bag. Price $85

Haiti Projects

Hand-embroidered lavender-filled sachets – Set of 3 $25

Haiti Projects

Hand-embroidered yoga mat bag. Price $60

Haiti Projects

Hand-embroidered nightgown. Price $69

Haiti Projects

Hanakini Swim 

www.hanakiniswim.com

Give the gift of swimwear! With every bikini purchased, their manufacturing helps to clean up our oceans. 10 cents from every bikini piece supports the work of Bali’s ROLE Foundation.  ROLE Foundation runs a zero-waste facility and environmental development program in Bali. Their vision supports zero waste to oceans, sustainable businesses for coastal communities, and women’s business education and development. $58.00 – $62.00

Hanakini Swim

Hearth Hounds

www.hearthhounds.com

If you’re like most dog owners, your dog s truly one of the family! That is why he deserves his own personalized holiday stocking hung by the chimney with care. Hearth Hounds has you covered! This company offers beautiful keepsake holiday stockings that look like your dog. Seriously. Almost every breed can be found on the company web site (they even have a Coton de Tulear–he’s fancy! These are not the traditional old-school needlepoint image stockings. These high-end, beautifully embellished stockings are made with soft faux furs and are fully lined. Doesn’t every pup deserve his own personalized stocking to hold his holiday goodies? Donates to: Hearth Hounds routinely donates portions of proceeds to Greyhound adoption groups and animal welfare organizations throughout the US. Price: $34.99

Hearth Hounds

Hari Mari

www.harimari.com

Sport’s fans rejoice! Hari Mari has indeed created the ultimate men’s boot, using the premium buttery soft leather from the iconic Nokona ball-gloves and they even feature the Nokona Chief logo on the heel. Nokona boots offer clean aesthetics, attractive design, and what they call an “ahhh” -inducing feel because of their comfort with no break-in needed. The boots also offer dual-density memory foam inserts for superior all-day comfort, DiamondTread™ molded rubber outsole for all-terrain grip and traction, and premium pig leather interior lining and leather cord laces. Donates to: Hari Mari has a program that gives back to children battling cancer. Price: $200.00

Hari Mari

Illusion Photograph

www.illusionphotograph.com

Show off your prized phone with a cool Have a Heart phone case that’s more than just pretty…it gives back to some of the most isolated and most impoverished people in the world!  Have a Heart phone case from  Illusion Photograph are made from environmentally friendly materials and include RFID protection. Choose from a wide range of patterns, including many directly inspired by the artwork created by children living in poor, remote villages in the Andes Mountains of Peru.

Donates to: $5 from every Have a Heart purchase going to Living Heart, a charity bringing medicine, school supplies and sustainable agriculture to remote villages high in the Andes Mountains where the poverty rate is over 55 percent, and the children suffer from malnutrition. Have a Heart phone case . Price $29.00

Illusion Photograph

Jack & Mary Designs

www.jackandmarydesigns.com

Price: $50.00

Make lasting memories from a sweater or other garment that you no longer wear but still cherish carefully upcycling cherished sweaters by cutting them into parts and thoughtfully piecing together colors and patterns to create handmade mittens (and more) that would hold close, a memory of a loved one.  “The Original Memory Mittens” are made in their studio in York, Maine, and can be ordered online with a step-by-step process to help guide you through. Jack and Mary Designs has been in business since 2004 designing and creating products from recycled wool sweaters and has a full line of fall/winter wearable accessories for women, men, and children.  “Wear it for the Planet,” is their motto, Jack and Mary Designs eco-friendly business offers the perfect combination of both style and practicality through their creations. Donates to: Jack and Mary Designs currently donate to local charities that support families in need in the Seacoast of Maine and New Hampshire, donating approximately 5% of their profits.  Price: $50.00

Jack & Mary Designs

My Infinite Agenda

www.myinfiniteagenda.com

Help your favorite people stay organized and motivated in 2020 with a gift from My Infinite Agenda!  My Infinite Agenda is a luxury vision-board, journal, and daily planner designed for your busy life. Donates to: 5% of net profits from each agenda sold are donated to four charities, including water, Sing for Hope, Days for Girls, or The Empowerment Plan depending on the color you choose. My Infinite Agenda is available for 2020 ($58), or Undated ($29).

My Infinite Agenda

Purpose Jewelry

www.purposejewelry.org

PURPOSE Jewelry is handcrafted by young women escaping human trafficking in California, India, Uganda and Mexico. The art of jewelry making through their social enterprise PURPOSE, paired with holistic care through their program, International Sanctuary, ensures every artisan gains dignity and hope for the future. 100% of the proceeds go to our nonprofit, International Sanctuary, to ensure that each artisan receives living wages, education and holistic care. Through their wide range of services, young women can begin to heal and grow in mind, body and soul. It is PURPOSE and International Sanctuary’s mission to not just sustain victims of modern-day slavery, but to provide the tools and life skills they need to embrace their true identity and worth and transform into survivors with true freedom.

Starry Night Necklace:The Starry Night Necklace features four dainty stars strung on a double layer of delicate chain that perfectly lays on your neck for a subtle but divine statement. Made in our Mexico Sanctuary, it is handcrafted with love, and ready to grace any outfit. Price $34

Purpose Jewelry

Lively Earrings: The Lively Earrings feature delicate teardrop hoops and light hammering all around. A subtle stunner handcrafted with love in Uganda, they are an effortless wear from day to night. Price  $35

Purpose Jewelry

Forget-Me-Knot Cuff: This simple cuff features a high-polish finish and time-honored knot detail. The adjustable Forget-Me-Knot cuff is made to go with everything. Price $24

Purpose Jewlelry

 

Infinity Necklace: Infinity is defined as being without limit. The Infinity Necklace, with its 18-inch long chain, is unified with a hand-cut and hand plated infinity symbol. When a young woman escaping human trafficking is given the tools to succeed, her future is limitless. Price $30

Q for Quinn

www.qforquinn.com/

Socks are the perfect gift for any little one on your list this year because kids never seem to be able to find a matching pair!   These warm and fuzzy novelties, while practical…. can also be really fun too.  Q for Quinn is a special line of socks that are meant to be worn matched or mismatched. You see, their designs and colors are different enough to be unique, but similar enough to be worn mismatched too. 3 pairs of seamless, bold, colorful, unisex socks are designed to be worn mismatched to create 9 different possible looks!  Plus, Q for Quinn socks are made from certified organic cotton, so they are some of the safest socks around. As an added bonus, each pattern of the socks is featured in a beautifully illustrated, rhyming book perfect for a curious toddler. Little ones love identifying their very own sock patterns in the book and learning about mixing and matching different seasons, sports, and sharing with friends!  Donates to: For every pair sold, Q for Quinn founder Melita Cyril donates a meal to a child in need through the nonprofit, Mary’s Meals. Prices: $18. 00 and up.

Q for Quinn

Rethreaded

www.rethreaded.com

Rethreaded provides a second chance at life through employment for survivors of human trafficking in Jacksonville, Florida. Rethreaded also operates as a distribution company that sells products from like-minded businesses from around the world who also employ women who have found freedom from human trafficking. Rethreaded currently employs 13 survivors of human trafficking; employees receive job skills training as well as mental health support via our on-site counselor and survivor mentor. Each woman that enters Rethreaded becomes a part of the family. Rethreaded’s goal is to never say no to a ready-to-work survivor of human trafficking. Rethreaded has helped over 48 women by providing direct employment and provided over 79,000 hours of work. In 2018, launched the Rethreaded x Southwest Collection after receiving a donation of 27 pallets of retired airline seats. In January 2019, Rethreaded launched the Project Runway All Stars Accessory Line in conjunction with a television feature and opportunity to collaborate with the episode winner, Irina Shabayeva. 

Rethreaded x Southwest Collection Crossbody Wallet $98
Cat’s Best Friend an upcycled cotton octopus cat toy with catnip inside. $15
Eternity Bracelet part of the Rethreaded x Southwest collection, made of upcycled leather airline seats donated by Southwest Airlines $30
Our signature product, Grace Scarf empowers women as they enter the Rethreaded family and it’s the first product they learn to make. $28-40
Threads for Hope directly provides job training for survivors of human trafficking. Available in an assortment of colors. $12

Sheep Not Goats 

www.sheepdreamzzz.org

Sheep Dreamzzz is a project of Sheep Not Goats, a US-based charitable organization with 501(c)(3) status. It was founded in 2013 by Steve and Sandy Jacoby to help the poor in Nicaragua, through employment opportunities, assistance with medical expenses, teaching English and other services. The blanket project emerged in 2018 after the Jacoby’s had their first grandchildren and Sandy decided to teach local women to knit. They have been making blankets for almost 2 years now and the quality of their work is amazing. They work 5 mornings a week in the Jacoby’s’ home, which is a clean and safe environment, and are often seen helping one another out to ensure that as many as possible finish a blanket each week. Most of the women have young children at home and are their families’ primary source of income in an already-poor country with a failing economy and almost no jobs. The sale of one blanket feeds a family in the small rural town where the women work for over a week. Blankets prices begin at $52.

KODAK Digital Still Camera
Developed using darktable 2.6.0

Sutisana

SutiSana is a social enterprise that provides dignified employment and opportunities for abundant life for women leaving prostitution and trafficking in El Alto, Bolivia.  In Aymara, Suti means name. In Spanish, Sana means healthy or healed. As women leave prostitution, they often leave behind a name they used there and find a new identity – a Healed Name.  When a woman joins SutiSana, she receives all benefits, including health insurance. She and her children are supported through the community, and she is given opportunities to continually grow – learning to design bags, work with new materials, and even coach other women as they leave prostitution.
www.sutisana.com

Funky road trip in Fuchsia: This cow-hide Road Trip in fuchsia is 100% real leather, and a show-stopper in every way!  Each pelt is completely unique, varying slightly in color and hair patterns.  The zippered inside pocket is cut from the same pelt.  No question, this is your new favorite tote-around-town! Price $99.00

Sutisana

Modifier in Southern Wave: Sometimes we need a purse that does it all. We want a wristlet for ease, a crossbody for speed, and a clutch for class. So we created the Modifier, a purse that modifies itself to YOUR needs!  Price $84.00

Sutisana

Acai Bracelets: This simple elastic bracelet is made from organic acai seeds from the Amazon jungle. Collect them all: Lime Green, Turquoise, Fuchsia pink, Cream, Royal Purple, Blue and more!  Price $7.00

 


 Sutisana

Thistle Farms

www.thistlefarms.org

Thistle Farms is dedicated to helping women survivors of addiction, trafficking, and prostitution find healing, hope, and freedom. Thistle Farms lives into this mission through three integrated paths: In residential communities where women experience healing, restoration, and love without judgement; Through social enterprises where women gain skins, financial independence, and the opportunity to connect with customers and partners globally; and across a coordinated movement  of survivors, customers, advocates, and communities collaborating, on innovative ways to deliver justice and challenge the systems that commodify women. Thistle Farms’ signature body and home collections are handmade in Nashville, TN with high-quality ingredients, including the finest essential oils available on the market and healing ingredients like Moringa oil, organic rose geranium, shea butter, and aloe vera.

Thistle FarmsEssential oil Bracelet Duo – $35.00
A natural alternative to perfume, this set helps to promote mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. This trendsetting duo features our 100% pure essential oil blend, Energy, and an exclusive diffuser bracelet designed by our global partner Beljoy. Handcrafted by local artisans in Haiti, Beljoy offers women the opportunity to earn a consistent wage through the art of jewelry making. When you purchase this gift you are helping women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction both locally and around the globe.
Love Heals Leather Journal – $38.00
Exclusive to Thistle Farms, this custom made journal is stamped with Love Heals and handmade by students and graduates of our global partner Mission Lazarus. Located in Honduras and Haiti, Mission Lazarus provides a three-year vocational program and creates high-quality goods to provide sustainable wages for an improved quality of life for young adults in the developing world.
Thistle Farms
Bath Soak Trio – $34.00  
Infused with essential oils our salt soaks provide an array of healing benefits that include relief from anxiety, muscle soreness and the replenishment of key minerals and nutrients. This set includes three of our best-selling soaks and is presented in a giftable box set. The purchase of our bath soak gift set transforms any bath into a meditative experience and directly impacts the women survivors that make them. 
Healing Oils Kit – $50.00
Our Healing Oils are handcrafted and specially blended to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness. Each essential oil blend is derived from highly concentrated plant products and mixed with high-quality carrier oils to ensure safe, topical application. Each purchase of our Healing Oils Kit directly impacts the healing of women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.
Bath trio
Healing Oils

TRUBlanket

www.trublanket.com

TRUBlanket is a premium made weighted blanket designed to promote relaxation and a better night’s sleep. Infused with real glass beads, TRUBlanket is called the “Happiness Blanket” (which is embroidered on the blanket’s plush removable Minky cover!). Studies show that a weighted blanket can help reduce the effects of anxiety, PTSD, autism, depression, restless leg syndrome, insomnia, and other issues. TRUBlanket’s inner blanket is made with 400-thread count cotton, allowing for more exceptional breathability! Available in 15 and 20-pound weight. TRUBlanket is available at  www.trublanket.com and Amazon.

Donates to: Proceeds from every sale of a TRUBlanket is donated to Tru Lite Foundation (www.trulitefoundation.org), which financially supports families going through the adoption process. Price: $289.00- $299.00

TRUBlanket

Tru Wood

www.mytruwood.com

Not only does TruWood make exquisite hand-crafted pieces, perfect for the holiday season, but they also give back to the planet by planting 10 trees per order. TruWood has found success in combining luxury accessories with an environmental twist. The brand’s mission is to create handmade products, with an emphasis on quality at affordable prices while at the same time, changing the planet. Prices range: $99.00-$349.00

TruWood Watch

Wanderwide Adventure Art

www.wanderwide.co

Transform your travel memories into a beautiful piece of art!  Here’s the perfect gift to the adventurer in your life: Wanderwide Adventure Art (https://wanderwide.co/)).  Each Wanderwide product is designed to stylishly commemorate the many adventures life has in store for you. Create adventure register prints that can be stamped with each destination visited. Wanderwide’s adventure-tracking prints allow modern wanderlusters a tangible way to capture their adventure memories, share them with others, and keep dreaming of what’s next. Some of their more notable prints include National Parks, Baseball Stadiums, The 50 States, Surf, and Ski Register Prints. Donates to: For every adventure register purchased, Wanderwide Adventure Art donates $1 to a foundation that’s committed to preserving the beautiful places showcased in that print. Price: $59.00 and up.

Wanderwide Adventure Art

For the person who has everything but wants to give something special to those in need

Everbody  Water

Everybody Water is a women-owned company out of Boston. A percentage of every sale of their eco-friendly water cartons goes to their nonprofit partner, Water 1st International, which helps women and girls in developing countries gain access to education and opportunity.  As a gift, you can give a carton of Everybody Water or a subscription. www. everybodywater.com/products 

Oxfam

Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. With 70 years of experience in more than 90 countries, Oxfam takes on the big issues that keep people poor: inequality, discrimination, and unequal access to resources including food, water, and land. We help people save lives in disasters, build stronger futures for themselves, and hold the powerful accountable.

Oxfam Gifts (available online at oxfamgifts.com) offer items that symbolically represent the organization’s lifesaving work. Each purchase is a contribution toward Oxfam’s many programs that help people living in poverty throughout the world. Last year, 22.3 million people benefited directly from Oxfam programs, from emergency response aid following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, to the 730,000 villagers who now have access to savings and loans opportunities thanks to Oxfam’s efforts.

WhyHunger

Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. WhyHunger is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world.  While shopping for the humanitarian, musician, or even tough-to-buy-for family member, look no further than items from WhyHunger‘s 33rd annual Hungerthon fundraiser. Proceeds raised go directly to solving hunger for the over 40 million Americans struggling with food insecurity by providing access to nutritious food to all.

whyhunger.org

World Bicycle Relief

www.worldbicyclerelief.org

World Bicycle Relief is an innovative organization that brings rugged, specially designed, high-quality bicycles to girl students in rural Africa.   This holiday season you can give a gift that will change the course of a young girl’s life and give someone special a limited edition t-shirt they’ll want to wear every day. Through the global nonprofit World Bicycle Relief, you can provide a life-changing bicycle for a young student in rural Africa, where youth often walk hours just to get to and from school. Education is essential to ending the cycle of poverty. Bikes help students get to school faster, safe and ready to learn. Cost to donate 1 bike and receive Joy t-shirt: $165 ($147 is tax-deductible).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.