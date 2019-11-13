Holiday Kantha: $56-$198. All of our kantha sizes, in Christmas colors for holiday decor with a story.

Simplicity (white) Kantha Throws: $98. For anyone who would appreciate the story & the craft, but with a more minimal aesthetic (or someone you just can’t choose colors for!)

Tree Skirts: $88 & Stockings: $28. One-of-a-kind holiday decor made from sari cloth & stitched with the kantha stitch.

www.givebackgoods.com

Give Back Goods carries eco-friendly, fair trade and cause-based gifts, home goods, and accessories for the whole family. Some of our products give back directly to important causes like providing clean water & solar power to those without, or creating jobs & educating human trafficking victims, at-risk girls and young moms. Other products help save our planet’s resources or feed & protect animals & wildlife. We also support fair trade artisans from around the world, with fair wages & healthy work environments, reversing the cycle of poverty. Give Back Goods has everything from fairtrade & handmade storage baskets, baby & kids gifts, serving dishes and linens to cause-based gifts like headphones, speakers & jewelry as well as eco-friendly blankets, repurposed bags and more!

Here are some of the top picks for the holidays(click on each image for product description and price):

Wireless Wood Headphones (won best headphones on Buzz Feed!) – proceeds from sales of these products go towards giving hearing aids to people in need worldwide through the Starkey Hearing Foundation. $179

www.giftsforgood.com

Gifts for Good serves companies and professionals with high-quality goods that people will love to give and love to receive. Their gifts are made by nonprofit or social enterprise partners who make and sell their own products to support their mission. Each product supports one of 40 nonprofit and social enterprise partners tackling the world’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. Gifts for Good generates impact in over 19 states and 65 countries around the globe.

For this holiday season, here are the top ideas for the holidays (click on each image for product description and price):

Mari Backpack ($295.00): Take it with you to work or carry it on your next flight. The Mari is spacious enough to carry you throughout your day and versatile enough to change with your life. Ethically made from vegetable-tanned Ethiopian leather and built to last you a lifetime. Every purchase provides over 30 hours of employment for Ethiopian women in need

bra Wood Bowery Earbuds ($49.00): These premium zebra wood earbuds are the perfect gift for those who love convenience and accessibility! Stylish and comfortable, these headphones are perfect for those with an “on-the-go” lifestyle, complete with nylon no-tangle cables. Every purchase helps someone hear for the first time through the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Feed A Child Donation Card ($3.00): Looking for a gift for the person who has everything? Need a favor for a wedding, corporate event, or conference grab bag but don’t want to give a cheap trinket? Give the gift of a meal to a child-in-need! Do you know that more than 13 million children in the United States live in “food insecure” homes? That’s 1 in 6 kids! Through Giving Children Hope, students experiencing homelessness are enrolled in a nutrition program and provided a sustainable source of nutritious foods so they can focus on learning. Our Feed A Child Honor Card provides a child-in-need with a nutritious meal on a beautifully designed card.

Sparkling Wine & Rosé 3 Bottle Gift Set ($80.00): Turn every day into a celebration with our beautiful sparkling wine and rosé gift set. Give Le Grand Courtâge Blanc De Blancs Brut and Brut Rosé along with Trés Chic Rosé packaged together in an elegant quilted silver gift box while supporting the needs of women at-risk.

en State Candle Flight ($24.00): Enjoy a tour of the Golden State of California with the fragrances of our Candle Flight collections. Every purchase provides one hour of job training to women transitioning out of homelessness in Los Angeles

LA Impact Box: $85.00 For each gift box purchased, 2 hours of employment is provided to people in need across Los Angeles. In partnership with LA Original and the City Of Los Angeles, we’ve created the first gift box in LA where every product changes lives in the City Of Angels! Each purchase fights poverty and homelessness, and employs and empowers individuals with disabilities, by supporting five local nonprofits and social enterprises: Would Works, Light 4 Life Cause, The Giving Keys, Downtown Women’s Center, and Goodwill Southern California. 10% of profits directly support the Downtown Women’s Center’s “Made by DWC” program that teaches job training to women transitioning out of homelessness.

Haiti Projects

www.haitiprojects.org

Beautiful products hand-made by a cooperative of women in a rural village, this brand provides access to jobs at fair trade wages, education, health care, and avenues for building a sustainable community. The second-largest employer in a region of Haiti where over 100,000 people live with no electricity or public Haiti Projects makes a tangible impact on raising the quality of life for those who need it most.

Hand-embroidered laundry bag. Price $85

Hand-embroidered lavender-filled sachets – Set of 3 $25

Hand-embroidered yoga mat bag. Price $60

Hand-embroidered nightgown. Price $69

Hanakini Swim

www.hanakiniswim.com

Give the gift of swimwear! With every bikini purchased, their manufacturing helps to clean up our oceans. 10 cents from every bikini piece supports the work of Bali’s ROLE Foundation. ROLE Foundation runs a zero-waste facility and environmental development program in Bali. Their vision supports zero waste to oceans, sustainable businesses for coastal communities, and women’s business education and development. $58.00 – $62.00

Hearth Hounds

www.hearthhounds.com

If you’re like most dog owners, your dog s truly one of the family! That is why he deserves his own personalized holiday stocking hung by the chimney with care. Hearth Hounds has you covered! This company offers beautiful keepsake holiday stockings that look like your dog. Seriously. Almost every breed can be found on the company web site (they even have a Coton de Tulear–he’s fancy! These are not the traditional old-school needlepoint image stockings. These high-end, beautifully embellished stockings are made with soft faux furs and are fully lined. Doesn’t every pup deserve his own personalized stocking to hold his holiday goodies? Donates to: Hearth Hounds routinely donates portions of proceeds to Greyhound adoption groups and animal welfare organizations throughout the US. Price: $34.99

Hari Mari

www.harimari.com

Sport’s fans rejoice! Hari Mari has indeed created the ultimate men’s boot, using the premium buttery soft leather from the iconic Nokona ball-gloves and they even feature the Nokona Chief logo on the heel. Nokona boots offer clean aesthetics, attractive design, and what they call an “ahhh” -inducing feel because of their comfort with no break-in needed. The boots also offer dual-density memory foam inserts for superior all-day comfort, DiamondTread™ molded rubber outsole for all-terrain grip and traction, and premium pig leather interior lining and leather cord laces. Donates to: Hari Mari has a program that gives back to children battling cancer. Price: $200.00

Illusion Photograph

www.illusionphotograph.com

Show off your prized phone with a cool Have a Heart phone case that’s more than just pretty…it gives back to some of the most isolated and most impoverished people in the world! Have a Heart phone case from Illusion Photograph are made from environmentally friendly materials and include RFID protection. Choose from a wide range of patterns, including many directly inspired by the artwork created by children living in poor, remote villages in the Andes Mountains of Peru.

Donates to: $5 from every Have a Heart purchase going to Living Heart, a charity bringing medicine, school supplies and sustainable agriculture to remote villages high in the Andes Mountains where the poverty rate is over 55 percent, and the children suffer from malnutrition. Have a Heart phone case . Price $29.00

Jack & Mary Designs

www.jackandmarydesigns.com

Price: $50.00

Make lasting memories from a sweater or other garment that you no longer wear but still cherish carefully upcycling cherished sweaters by cutting them into parts and thoughtfully piecing together colors and patterns to create handmade mittens (and more) that would hold close, a memory of a loved one. “The Original Memory Mittens” are made in their studio in York, Maine, and can be ordered online with a step-by-step process to help guide you through. Jack and Mary Designs has been in business since 2004 designing and creating products from recycled wool sweaters and has a full line of fall/winter wearable accessories for women, men, and children. “Wear it for the Planet,” is their motto, Jack and Mary Designs eco-friendly business offers the perfect combination of both style and practicality through their creations. Donates to: Jack and Mary Designs currently donate to local charities that support families in need in the Seacoast of Maine and New Hampshire, donating approximately 5% of their profits. Price: $50.00

My Infinite Agenda

www.myinfiniteagenda.com

Help your favorite people stay organized and motivated in 2020 with a gift from My Infinite Agenda! My Infinite Agenda is a luxury vision-board, journal, and daily planner designed for your busy life. Donates to: 5% of net profits from each agenda sold are donated to four charities, including water, Sing for Hope, Days for Girls, or The Empowerment Plan depending on the color you choose. My Infinite Agenda is available for 2020 ($58), or Undated ($29).

Purpose Jewelry

www.purposejewelry.org

PURPOSE Jewelry is handcrafted by young women escaping human trafficking in California, India, Uganda and Mexico. The art of jewelry making through their social enterprise PURPOSE, paired with holistic care through their program, International Sanctuary, ensures every artisan gains dignity and hope for the future. 100% of the proceeds go to our nonprofit, International Sanctuary, to ensure that each artisan receives living wages, education and holistic care. Through their wide range of services, young women can begin to heal and grow in mind, body and soul. It is PURPOSE and International Sanctuary’s mission to not just sustain victims of modern-day slavery, but to provide the tools and life skills they need to embrace their true identity and worth and transform into survivors with true freedom.

Starry Night Necklace:The Starry Night Necklace features four dainty stars strung on a double layer of delicate chain that perfectly lays on your neck for a subtle but divine statement. Made in our Mexico Sanctuary, it is handcrafted with love, and ready to grace any outfit. Price $34

Lively Earrings: The Lively Earrings feature delicate teardrop hoops and light hammering all around. A subtle stunner handcrafted with love in Uganda, they are an effortless wear from day to night. Price $35



Forget-Me-Knot Cuff: This simple cuff features a high-polish finish and time-honored knot detail. The adjustable Forget-Me-Knot cuff is made to go with everything. Price $24

Infinity Necklace: Infinity is defined as being without limit. The Infinity Necklace, with its 18-inch long chain, is unified with a hand-cut and hand plated infinity symbol. When a young woman escaping human trafficking is given the tools to succeed, her future is limitless. Price $30

Q for Quinn

www.qforquinn.com/

Socks are the perfect gift for any little one on your list this year because kids never seem to be able to find a matching pair! These warm and fuzzy novelties, while practical…. can also be really fun too. Q for Quinn is a special line of socks that are meant to be worn matched or mismatched. You see, their designs and colors are different enough to be unique, but similar enough to be worn mismatched too. 3 pairs of seamless, bold, colorful, unisex socks are designed to be worn mismatched to create 9 different possible looks! Plus, Q for Quinn socks are made from certified organic cotton, so they are some of the safest socks around. As an added bonus, each pattern of the socks is featured in a beautifully illustrated, rhyming book perfect for a curious toddler. Little ones love identifying their very own sock patterns in the book and learning about mixing and matching different seasons, sports, and sharing with friends! Donates to: For every pair sold, Q for Quinn founder Melita Cyril donates a meal to a child in need through the nonprofit, Mary’s Meals. Prices: $18. 00 and up.

Rethreaded

www.rethreaded.com

Rethreaded provides a second chance at life through employment for survivors of human trafficking in Jacksonville, Florida. Rethreaded also operates as a distribution company that sells products from like-minded businesses from around the world who also employ women who have found freedom from human trafficking. Rethreaded currently employs 13 survivors of human trafficking; employees receive job skills training as well as mental health support via our on-site counselor and survivor mentor. Each woman that enters Rethreaded becomes a part of the family. Rethreaded’s goal is to never say no to a ready-to-work survivor of human trafficking. Rethreaded has helped over 48 women by providing direct employment and provided over 79,000 hours of work. In 2018, launched the Rethreaded x Southwest Collection after receiving a donation of 27 pallets of retired airline seats. In January 2019, Rethreaded launched the Project Runway All Stars Accessory Line in conjunction with a television feature and opportunity to collaborate with the episode winner, Irina Shabayeva.

Rethreaded x Southwest Collection Crossbody Wallet $98 Cat’s Best Friend an upcycled cotton octopus cat toy with catnip inside. $15 Eternity Bracelet part of the Rethreaded x Southwest collection, made of upcycled leather airline seats donated by Southwest Airlines $30 Our signature product, Grace Scarf empowers women as they enter the Rethreaded family and it’s the first product they learn to make. $28-40 Threads for Hope directly provides job training for survivors of human trafficking. Available in an assortment of colors. $12

Sheep Not Goats

www.sheepdreamzzz.org

Sheep Dreamzzz is a project of Sheep Not Goats, a US-based charitable organization with 501(c)(3) status. It was founded in 2013 by Steve and Sandy Jacoby to help the poor in Nicaragua, through employment opportunities, assistance with medical expenses, teaching English and other services. The blanket project emerged in 2018 after the Jacoby’s had their first grandchildren and Sandy decided to teach local women to knit. They have been making blankets for almost 2 years now and the quality of their work is amazing. They work 5 mornings a week in the Jacoby’s’ home, which is a clean and safe environment, and are often seen helping one another out to ensure that as many as possible finish a blanket each week. Most of the women have young children at home and are their families’ primary source of income in an already-poor country with a failing economy and almost no jobs. The sale of one blanket feeds a family in the small rural town where the women work for over a week. Blankets prices begin at $52.

KODAK Digital Still Camera Developed using darktable 2.6.0