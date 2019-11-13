For the past five years, I have curated an ever-growing list of amazing Gifts that Give Back. My guide has become so popular that I have devoted an entire page on my blog that is updated frequently and features these wonderful organizations and the causes they support. Whether it be fighting hunger, gender inequality or providing educational or income opportunities, there are a ton of ways you can use your buying power as a consumer to do good and make a difference in someone’s life.
Every holiday season, I gather up a list of my most favorite gifts that give back to inspire you to purchase something more meaningful this holiday season and put your money towards a fabulous present that supports a good cause. The products and organizations listed below are just a few that these amazing organizations have to offer. Please visit their website to browse the entire collection. You can also view my extended list of Gifts that Give Back on my blog which also has links to past guides as well.
As you look through the post, you will notice that I included a brief description of each product in the caption. To read it in full or view the image at a larger size, click on the image and it will enlarge. You may also find more detailed information on the organization’s website. I hope you enjoy this year’s guide! If so, please share!
Happy Shopping!
All Across Africa
Here are some of the latest ideas for the holidays:
Black + Neon Nya Ornaments, Set of 3: $26.00
Our 3 piece set sisal ornaments are a classic creation. Handwoven with care by women artisans in Rwanda, these ornaments will inspire the holiday spirit when they are hung up as decoration around your home. Meaningfully and purposefully designed. Fair-trade, made in Rwanda.
Opal Gray Color Blocked Trivet: $22.00
Intricately crafted with timeless tradition, this carefully dyed raffia fiber and sweet grass trivet makes a stunning statement piece.
This heat resistant trivet is perfect to set a tea kettle on or hot dish from the oven. With a woven loop attached on the back, they can be hung up as wall decor for a globally inspired feel. Made from all-natural fibers of raffia and sweetgrass. Made in Uganda
Medium Silver Blue Umuseke Basket: $48.00
The linear rays emanating from the “sunrise” pattern of this basket paints a picture of dawn’s first light peeking through the morning mist over the beautiful hills in Rwanda and Uganda. Style it on a shelf for additional storage or add it to your coffee table for a globally inspired feel. This medium bowl is just the right size for a fruit bowl, keys, or wall hanging. Made in Rwanda from all-natural fibers of sisal and sweet grass.
Small Light Taupe Ikaze Bowl: $26.00
This basket pattern symbolizes welcome customs which are hugely important in East African culture. This basket pattern is a classic and traditional pattern in Rwanda; and a wonderful addition to any home, kindly welcoming all who visit.Style it on a shelf for additional storage or add it to your coffee table for a globally inspired feel. This small bowl is just the right size for a fruit bowl, keys, or wall hanging.Made in Rwanda from all-natural fibers of sisal and sweet grass.
Niagara Penelope Pom Pom Box: $44.00
Intricately crafted with timeless tradition, this carefully dyed raffia fiber and sweet grass pom pom basket makes a stunning and unique statement piece. Style it on a shelf for additional storage or add it to your coffee table for an eclectic feel. This basket is just the right size to hold your keys or jewelry. Made in Uganda from all-natural fibers of raffia and sweet grass.
Anchal Project
Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives. As a non-profit social enterprise, Anchal uses design thinking to create innovative products and sustainable employment for exploited women worldwide. To date, we have provided alternative careers in textiles and design to over 200 women in Ajmer, India and Louisville, KY. Anchal is committed to producing the highest quality home goods & accessories while maintaining the integrity of our artisans and natural resources. Distinct design, craftsmanship and a personal signature connect you to the individual maker. Our eco-friendly products are entirely hand-stitched from vintage materials, certified organic cotton and low-impact dyes.
Cross-stitch pencil case – A modern pencil case to keep your sunglasses, chargers, pencils and other daily necessities in one, convenient place. Handmade from organic cotton, this charming pouch features a gold-tone zipper accented with tiny cross-stitch detail against a bold monochromatic background. Price $16
Graph Table Runner: Refresh your dining space with this contemporary table runner featuring a charming grid-inspired geometric pattern. Made from durable organic cotton canvas, our Graph table runner is sure to elevate your everyday or celebratory tablescape. Pair with coordinated placemats and napkins. Price $58
Graph Bandana: Detailed geometric stitching make this contemporary bandana a stylish nod at effortless elegance. Tie this lightweight scarf to your tote bag, wear it as a neckerchief, or wrap it in your hair. Price $28
Prism Quilt Throw: Introduce a feel of visual luxury to your home with this contemporary quilted throw featuring prism-inspired geometric stitchwork. Made with buttery soft organic cotton, drape it over any sofa or bed to add an artistic, modern look to your home. Price $290
b.a.r.e soaps
b.a.r.e. soaps is an all-natural, socially conscious soap & candle company. b.a.r.e stands for “bringing antiseptic resources to everyone”. 20% of proceeds are reinvested in economic development in India and Uganda.
Here are the top 5 picks for the holidays:
Essential Duo: $19.49 Filled with two bars of Jubilee Jam and Black Tie Affair, this giftset is the perfect small gift for the holidays. They smell amazing, feel luxuriously smooth, and lather super well. Comes in a box to be gifted.
Relaxation Gift Box: $39.99 Our Deep Cleanse Face Mask is the absolute perfect way to wind down and relax alone or with girlfriends. Paired with our premium, triple milled goats milk bars, Jubilee Jam and Black Tie Affair, it makes for great relaxation. You can mail this box directly to the recipient or give it yourself.
Pick 3 Feel Good Bags: $25.99 Looking to spread positivity or gratitude? Now you can purchase these feel good bags in 3’s and save! Pick a soap scent + 3 different messages and you can save when buying multiple at the same time.
Pick 4 Bar Soaps: $25.99 Choose four different scents to mix and match. Every bar comes wrapped in our plantable packaging with a compostable label. It’s the perfect messaging to help get a conversation around sustainability started. Great for stocking stuffers or gifting all four in a go!
Lump of Coal: $10.50 each or 3 for $25.99 Has someone you know been naughty but not nice? Based off of our black tie affair bar, this bar derives its black color from charcoal, a great natural substance that can pull out the dirt and oils from your pores. It has a bit of goats milk too, so it creates a silky lather, a great fit for anyone with sensitive skin. This bar comes wrapped in our plantable packaging but with a 4×6 cotton bag that says “lump of coal”
Bird + Stone
Bird + Stone is a jewelry company that is building a more equal world. Their jewelry is ethically made in the USA, and every piece donates 10% to support causes that you care about – including women’s health, girls’ education, poverty alleviation, and more.
Dream It, Do It cuff: The perfect gift for the person following their dreams or starting a new journey in life. (Price $35)
Future is Female + Cleopatra Set: Our past, present, and future is female. Featuring our bestselling Cleopatra Bracelet paired with the Future is Female cuff, this set is dedicated to strong women everywhere making a difference. Price $65
Choose Kindness- Set of 2 A reminder to be kind to yourself, and a celebration of all the small acts of kindness that make a big difference. Price $68
Seed Necklace: Classic and feminine, this delicate necklace is a simple reminder that jewelry can both look good and do good. Price: $36
‘Who Run the World? Girls!’ Beaded Bracelet: Inspired by the Beyonce song, this cute bracelet is the perfect gift for an inspiring girl in your life for a daily reminder that she can change the world. Price $25 (beaded bracelet on the left).
dignify
dignify helps women shop for excellent quality, meaningful gifts and goods: items that promote dignity, empower humanity, and champion good. dignify’s online boutique sells premium quality, ethically made “kantha” quilts — blankets stitched by hand from layers of sari cloth using a centuries-old tradition in Bangladesh. The women who sew dignify’s blankets are the most vulnerable in society: recovering from sexual exploitation or in a high-risk environment. Now, they are employed with dignity in safe, loving, and sustainable work, producing beautiful blankets that customers love.
Holiday Kantha: $56-$198. All of our kantha sizes, in Christmas colors for holiday decor with a story.
Simplicity (white) Kantha Throws: $98. For anyone who would appreciate the story & the craft, but with a more minimal aesthetic (or someone you just can’t choose colors for!)
Tree Skirts: $88 & Stockings: $28. One-of-a-kind holiday decor made from sari cloth & stitched with the kantha stitch.
Give Back Goods
Give Back Goods carries eco-friendly, fair trade and cause-based gifts, home goods, and accessories for the whole family. Some of our products give back directly to important causes like providing clean water & solar power to those without, or creating jobs & educating human trafficking victims, at-risk girls and young moms. Other products help save our planet’s resources or feed & protect animals & wildlife. We also support fair trade artisans from around the world, with fair wages & healthy work environments, reversing the cycle of poverty. Give Back Goods has everything from fairtrade & handmade storage baskets, baby & kids gifts, serving dishes and linens to cause-based gifts like headphones, speakers & jewelry as well as eco-friendly blankets, repurposed bags and more!
Here are some of the top picks for the holidays(click on each image for product description and price):
Gifts for Good
Gifts for Good serves companies and professionals with high-quality goods that people will love to give and love to receive. Their gifts are made by nonprofit or social enterprise partners who make and sell their own products to support their mission. Each product supports one of 40 nonprofit and social enterprise partners tackling the world’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. Gifts for Good generates impact in over 19 states and 65 countries around the globe.
For this holiday season, here are the top ideas for the holidays (click on each image for product description and price):
Haiti Projects
Beautiful products hand-made by a cooperative of women in a rural village, this brand provides access to jobs at fair trade wages, education, health care, and avenues for building a sustainable community. The second-largest employer in a region of Haiti where over 100,000 people live with no electricity or public Haiti Projects makes a tangible impact on raising the quality of life for those who need it most.
Hand-embroidered laundry bag. Price $85
Hand-embroidered lavender-filled sachets – Set of 3 $25
Hand-embroidered yoga mat bag. Price $60
Hand-embroidered nightgown. Price $69
Hanakini Swim
Give the gift of swimwear! With every bikini purchased, their manufacturing helps to clean up our oceans. 10 cents from every bikini piece supports the work of Bali’s ROLE Foundation. ROLE Foundation runs a zero-waste facility and environmental development program in Bali. Their vision supports zero waste to oceans, sustainable businesses for coastal communities, and women’s business education and development. $58.00 – $62.00
Hearth Hounds
If you’re like most dog owners, your dog s truly one of the family! That is why he deserves his own personalized holiday stocking hung by the chimney with care. Hearth Hounds has you covered! This company offers beautiful keepsake holiday stockings that look like your dog. Seriously. Almost every breed can be found on the company web site (they even have a Coton de Tulear–he’s fancy! These are not the traditional old-school needlepoint image stockings. These high-end, beautifully embellished stockings are made with soft faux furs and are fully lined. Doesn’t every pup deserve his own personalized stocking to hold his holiday goodies? Donates to: Hearth Hounds routinely donates portions of proceeds to Greyhound adoption groups and animal welfare organizations throughout the US. Price: $34.99
Hari Mari
Sport’s fans rejoice! Hari Mari has indeed created the ultimate men’s boot, using the premium buttery soft leather from the iconic Nokona ball-gloves and they even feature the Nokona Chief logo on the heel. Nokona boots offer clean aesthetics, attractive design, and what they call an “ahhh” -inducing feel because of their comfort with no break-in needed. The boots also offer dual-density memory foam inserts for superior all-day comfort, DiamondTread™ molded rubber outsole for all-terrain grip and traction, and premium pig leather interior lining and leather cord laces. Donates to: Hari Mari has a program that gives back to children battling cancer. Price: $200.00
Illusion Photograph
Show off your prized phone with a cool Have a Heart phone case that’s more than just pretty…it gives back to some of the most isolated and most impoverished people in the world! Have a Heart phone case from Illusion Photograph are made from environmentally friendly materials and include RFID protection. Choose from a wide range of patterns, including many directly inspired by the artwork created by children living in poor, remote villages in the Andes Mountains of Peru.
Donates to: $5 from every Have a Heart purchase going to Living Heart, a charity bringing medicine, school supplies and sustainable agriculture to remote villages high in the Andes Mountains where the poverty rate is over 55 percent, and the children suffer from malnutrition. Have a Heart phone case . Price $29.00
Jack & Mary Designs
Price: $50.00
Make lasting memories from a sweater or other garment that you no longer wear but still cherish carefully upcycling cherished sweaters by cutting them into parts and thoughtfully piecing together colors and patterns to create handmade mittens (and more) that would hold close, a memory of a loved one. “The Original Memory Mittens” are made in their studio in York, Maine, and can be ordered online with a step-by-step process to help guide you through. Jack and Mary Designs has been in business since 2004 designing and creating products from recycled wool sweaters and has a full line of fall/winter wearable accessories for women, men, and children. “Wear it for the Planet,” is their motto, Jack and Mary Designs eco-friendly business offers the perfect combination of both style and practicality through their creations. Donates to: Jack and Mary Designs currently donate to local charities that support families in need in the Seacoast of Maine and New Hampshire, donating approximately 5% of their profits. Price: $50.00
My Infinite Agenda
Help your favorite people stay organized and motivated in 2020 with a gift from My Infinite Agenda! My Infinite Agenda is a luxury vision-board, journal, and daily planner designed for your busy life. Donates to: 5% of net profits from each agenda sold are donated to four charities, including water, Sing for Hope, Days for Girls, or The Empowerment Plan depending on the color you choose. My Infinite Agenda is available for 2020 ($58), or Undated ($29).
Purpose Jewelry
PURPOSE Jewelry is handcrafted by young women escaping human trafficking in California, India, Uganda and Mexico. The art of jewelry making through their social enterprise PURPOSE, paired with holistic care through their program, International Sanctuary, ensures every artisan gains dignity and hope for the future. 100% of the proceeds go to our nonprofit, International Sanctuary, to ensure that each artisan receives living wages, education and holistic care. Through their wide range of services, young women can begin to heal and grow in mind, body and soul. It is PURPOSE and International Sanctuary’s mission to not just sustain victims of modern-day slavery, but to provide the tools and life skills they need to embrace their true identity and worth and transform into survivors with true freedom.
Starry Night Necklace:The Starry Night Necklace features four dainty stars strung on a double layer of delicate chain that perfectly lays on your neck for a subtle but divine statement. Made in our Mexico Sanctuary, it is handcrafted with love, and ready to grace any outfit. Price $34
Lively Earrings: The Lively Earrings feature delicate teardrop hoops and light hammering all around. A subtle stunner handcrafted with love in Uganda, they are an effortless wear from day to night. Price $35
Forget-Me-Knot Cuff: This simple cuff features a high-polish finish and time-honored knot detail. The adjustable Forget-Me-Knot cuff is made to go with everything. Price $24
Infinity Necklace: Infinity is defined as being without limit. The Infinity Necklace, with its 18-inch long chain, is unified with a hand-cut and hand plated infinity symbol. When a young woman escaping human trafficking is given the tools to succeed, her future is limitless. Price $30
Q for Quinn
Socks are the perfect gift for any little one on your list this year because kids never seem to be able to find a matching pair! These warm and fuzzy novelties, while practical…. can also be really fun too. Q for Quinn is a special line of socks that are meant to be worn matched or mismatched. You see, their designs and colors are different enough to be unique, but similar enough to be worn mismatched too. 3 pairs of seamless, bold, colorful, unisex socks are designed to be worn mismatched to create 9 different possible looks! Plus, Q for Quinn socks are made from certified organic cotton, so they are some of the safest socks around. As an added bonus, each pattern of the socks is featured in a beautifully illustrated, rhyming book perfect for a curious toddler. Little ones love identifying their very own sock patterns in the book and learning about mixing and matching different seasons, sports, and sharing with friends! Donates to: For every pair sold, Q for Quinn founder Melita Cyril donates a meal to a child in need through the nonprofit, Mary’s Meals. Prices: $18. 00 and up.
Rethreaded
Rethreaded provides a second chance at life through employment for survivors of human trafficking in Jacksonville, Florida. Rethreaded also operates as a distribution company that sells products from like-minded businesses from around the world who also employ women who have found freedom from human trafficking. Rethreaded currently employs 13 survivors of human trafficking; employees receive job skills training as well as mental health support via our on-site counselor and survivor mentor. Each woman that enters Rethreaded becomes a part of the family. Rethreaded’s goal is to never say no to a ready-to-work survivor of human trafficking. Rethreaded has helped over 48 women by providing direct employment and provided over 79,000 hours of work. In 2018, launched the Rethreaded x Southwest Collection after receiving a donation of 27 pallets of retired airline seats. In January 2019, Rethreaded launched the Project Runway All Stars Accessory Line in conjunction with a television feature and opportunity to collaborate with the episode winner, Irina Shabayeva.
Sheep Not Goats
Sheep Dreamzzz is a project of Sheep Not Goats, a US-based charitable organization with 501(c)(3) status. It was founded in 2013 by Steve and Sandy Jacoby to help the poor in Nicaragua, through employment opportunities, assistance with medical expenses, teaching English and other services. The blanket project emerged in 2018 after the Jacoby’s had their first grandchildren and Sandy decided to teach local women to knit. They have been making blankets for almost 2 years now and the quality of their work is amazing. They work 5 mornings a week in the Jacoby’s’ home, which is a clean and safe environment, and are often seen helping one another out to ensure that as many as possible finish a blanket each week. Most of the women have young children at home and are their families’ primary source of income in an already-poor country with a failing economy and almost no jobs. The sale of one blanket feeds a family in the small rural town where the women work for over a week. Blankets prices begin at $52.
Sutisana
www.sutisana.com
Funky road trip in Fuchsia: This cow-hide Road Trip in fuchsia is 100% real leather, and a show-stopper in every way! Each pelt is completely unique, varying slightly in color and hair patterns. The zippered inside pocket is cut from the same pelt. No question, this is your new favorite tote-around-town! Price $99.00
Modifier in Southern Wave: Sometimes we need a purse that does it all. We want a wristlet for ease, a crossbody for speed, and a clutch for class. So we created the Modifier, a purse that modifies itself to YOUR needs! Price $84.00
Acai Bracelets: This simple elastic bracelet is made from organic acai seeds from the Amazon jungle. Collect them all: Lime Green, Turquoise, Fuchsia pink, Cream, Royal Purple, Blue and more! Price $7.00
Thistle Farms
Thistle Farms is dedicated to helping women survivors of addiction, trafficking, and prostitution find healing, hope, and freedom. Thistle Farms lives into this mission through three integrated paths: In residential communities where women experience healing, restoration, and love without judgement; Through social enterprises where women gain skins, financial independence, and the opportunity to connect with customers and partners globally; and across a coordinated movement of survivors, customers, advocates, and communities collaborating, on innovative ways to deliver justice and challenge the systems that commodify women. Thistle Farms’ signature body and home collections are handmade in Nashville, TN with high-quality ingredients, including the finest essential oils available on the market and healing ingredients like Moringa oil, organic rose geranium, shea butter, and aloe vera.
TRUBlanket
TRUBlanket is a premium made weighted blanket designed to promote relaxation and a better night’s sleep. Infused with real glass beads, TRUBlanket is called the “Happiness Blanket” (which is embroidered on the blanket’s plush removable Minky cover!). Studies show that a weighted blanket can help reduce the effects of anxiety, PTSD, autism, depression, restless leg syndrome, insomnia, and other issues. TRUBlanket’s inner blanket is made with 400-thread count cotton, allowing for more exceptional breathability! Available in 15 and 20-pound weight. TRUBlanket is available at www.trublanket.com and Amazon.
Donates to: Proceeds from every sale of a TRUBlanket is donated to Tru Lite Foundation (www.trulitefoundation.org), which financially supports families going through the adoption process. Price: $289.00- $299.00
Tru Wood
Not only does TruWood make exquisite hand-crafted pieces, perfect for the holiday season, but they also give back to the planet by planting 10 trees per order. TruWood has found success in combining luxury accessories with an environmental twist. The brand’s mission is to create handmade products, with an emphasis on quality at affordable prices while at the same time, changing the planet. Prices range: $99.00-$349.00
Wanderwide Adventure Art
Transform your travel memories into a beautiful piece of art! Here’s the perfect gift to the adventurer in your life: Wanderwide Adventure Art (https://wanderwide.co/)). Each Wanderwide product is designed to stylishly commemorate the many adventures life has in store for you. Create adventure register prints that can be stamped with each destination visited. Wanderwide’s adventure-tracking prints allow modern wanderlusters a tangible way to capture their adventure memories, share them with others, and keep dreaming of what’s next. Some of their more notable prints include National Parks, Baseball Stadiums, The 50 States, Surf, and Ski Register Prints. Donates to: For every adventure register purchased, Wanderwide Adventure Art donates $1 to a foundation that’s committed to preserving the beautiful places showcased in that print. Price: $59.00 and up.
For the person who has everything but wants to give something special to those in need
Everbody Water
Oxfam
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. With 70 years of experience in more than 90 countries, Oxfam takes on the big issues that keep people poor: inequality, discrimination, and unequal access to resources including food, water, and land. We help people save lives in disasters, build stronger futures for themselves, and hold the powerful accountable.
Oxfam Gifts (available online at oxfamgifts.com) offer items that symbolically represent the organization’s lifesaving work. Each purchase is a contribution toward Oxfam’s many programs that help people living in poverty throughout the world. Last year, 22.3 million people benefited directly from Oxfam programs, from emergency response aid following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, to the 730,000 villagers who now have access to savings and loans opportunities thanks to Oxfam’s efforts.
WhyHunger
Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. WhyHunger is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world. While shopping for the humanitarian, musician, or even tough-to-buy-for family member, look no further than items from WhyHunger‘s 33rd annual Hungerthon fundraiser. Proceeds raised go directly to solving hunger for the over 40 million Americans struggling with food insecurity by providing access to nutritious food to all.
World Bicycle Relief
World Bicycle Relief is an innovative organization that brings rugged, specially designed, high-quality bicycles to girl students in rural Africa. This holiday season you can give a gift that will change the course of a young girl’s life and give someone special a limited edition t-shirt they’ll want to wear every day. Through the global nonprofit World Bicycle Relief, you can provide a life-changing bicycle for a young student in rural Africa, where youth often walk hours just to get to and from school. Education is essential to ending the cycle of poverty. Bikes help students get to school faster, safe and ready to learn. Cost to donate 1 bike and receive Joy t-shirt: $165 ($147 is tax-deductible).