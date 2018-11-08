Interactive World Map of Where I've Been
Over the years, I have traveled to over 45 countries and six continents. To see where I've been and read related posts, click on country in red. The countries in orange are the countries I've visited but have not written about on my blog and the countries in blue are the ones I have yet to explore. I have so much more to see in this amazing world!
"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines, sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover". – Mark Twain
"The Journey of a Thousand Miles Begins with a Single Step"
-Lau Tzu