International Women’s Day: A Tribute to Women and Girls

“Gender equality is more than a goal in itself. It is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance.— Kofi Annan

Today is one of my favorite days of the year. It is International Women’s Day, a day around the world to honor women and girls and to look at the progress that has been made and the work that remains to be done. For those who have followed my blog for a while, you know that the rights of women and girls lies near and dear to my heart. I’ve witnessed the inequities and injustice firsthand throughout my travels around the world.

Women and girls are more likely to be poor, unable to go to school, be married young and not have the same opportunities as boys and men. Women still die during childbirth at alarming rates, and are being victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking even here in the United States. The list of tragedies goes on and on.

However, the exciting news is this reality is rapidly changing. More women and girls are being empowered with education, training, and access to healthcare, mobile money, micro financing and the internet. The future is looking much brighter for women and girls than it did just a decade ago. So instead of dwelling on the bad things, I want to honor the good things that are happening by highlighting a few of my favorite women and girls I’ve met along the way.

Bolivia

Woman in La Paz Bolivia

Cerro Austria Bolivia

Eugenia, our cook, inside the “kitchen” tent gives us a big smile.

Ethiopia

Mosebo Village Ethiopia

Children in Mosebo Village 42 k away from Bahir Dar in Ethiopia.

Faces of Ethiopia

Faces of Ethiopia

Midwives in training

Ethiopian Woman

Mother.

Ellilta Products Ethiopia

Weaver at work.

Yetebon community Ethiopia

Inside we meet a mother and her expectant daughter. They walked two hours on foot to reach the Lie and Wait house. Her mother delivered all 8 children at home with no help.

Tanzania

Mkura Maasi Training Camp Tanzania

Mkura Maasi Training Camp Tanzania

Moshi Tanzania

I couldn’t resist getting my picture taken with these lovely girls.

Me and Mary learning how to make Maasai jewelry that she can sell to earn a profit.

Haiti
papier-mâché artisans Jacmel Haiti

Carnaval 2015 Port-au-Prince

Our group, #Bloggers4Haiti

Cuba

Cienfuegos Cuba

Lovely smiling sisters.

Street Photography Havana

The abeulas of Cuba

The abeulas of Cuba

Guatemala

Maria. Guatemala.

Costa Rica

Dos Brazos de Tigre Lokal Travel

Xiña leads the way with her walking stick ready.

Dos Brazos de Rio Tigre, Osa Península, Costa Rica

Inside Zulay’s house

Xiña and her sister who lives in Puerto Jimenez and will be our cook for the next day.

Honduras

The girls in Honduras where I volunteered.

India

Indian girls inside a Delhi slum

Smiling and hopeful Indian girls within a Delhi slum

Meeting with Frontline Health Care Workers in The Indira Kalyan Camp

I will forever be grateful for the amazing women and girls I’ve met along the way that have inspired me to do more and fight for them.

Want to learn more about International Women’s Day and what is happening? Follow the hashtag #BeBoldForChange or #IWD2017 online. 

2 comments

  1. Gabe Burkhardt

    IWD is one one my new favorite days as well!

    These photos are stunning. Would you mind if I tried to sketch the photo titled “Mother?” I can’t stop staring at it. (If I create something decent, I’ll be happy to share it and include a link back here so others can enjoy the real thing)

