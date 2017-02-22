Thirdeyemom

  1. Miriam

    What a back breaking lifestyle they lead, sounds like hard work yet they look so happy. How wonderful that you were able to immerse yourself into their way of life and see what they do firsthand . Hopefully tourism will help them provide better for their family on the future. An amazing post yet again Nicole.

    • thirdeyemom

      Thanks Miriam. This is what made my trip and travel in general so amazing. Truly learning about how people around the world live. Lives so different than our own. They opened their homes and their hearts with gratitude. There is truly something magical about the Ticas. (nickname for Costa Ricans). 🙂 Aussies are pretty wonderful too! 🙂

    • thirdeyemom

      Thanks Sally! I have my Mary Oliver book by the way, but haven’t had the chance to read it. Was traveling to Arizona and my daughter got the stomach bug and so forth. But I’m excited to open it up! 🙂

  4. Creative1

    ‘You’ve got to be patient and have faith.’ Such wonderful advice.
    Hello Nicole! Another wonderful insight into jungle life. I didn’t know about the gold mining at all nor the effect on the environment.
    The meal looks fresh and healthy.
    I’m in awe that you had this experience. It looks like conscious travel is certainly the way forward. Thank you for showing us that it’s possible.
    Bye for now, from Di 🌺🌺

    • thirdeyemom

      Thanks Di! I still love how you connected with Miriam!!! I was thinking when I read your IG posts how you and Miriam would hit it off. You both are so inspiring. I wish I lived closer. Would love to meet the two of you. Can’t wait to read your blog and welcome you into our wonderful WordPress community (if you use WP as your blog platform which I highly recommend).
      As for the trip, yes this was a marvelous experience. I am so glad I got to do it. Really magical. 🙂

