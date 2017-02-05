The Solitude of a Minnesota Winter

“Solitude is the soul’s holiday, an opportunity to stop doing for others and to surprise and delight ourselves instead”. – Katrina Kenison
As I opened my inbox this morning and saw that the topic for the Weekly Photo Challenge was solitude, I could hardly believe my eyes. Ironically, solitude is something I have been spending a great deal of time thinking about the past couple of weeks as the depths of winter carries on.
As I run around my favorite urban lake or walk the dog upon its frozen ice, I am aware of how alone I am as Minnesotans go into their traditional winter hibernation. Only the real diehards like me are out every single day in the cold, and at times it feels bittersweet.
I miss the movement of people, the voices, and the noise. At times I feel lonely wishing more people would be out like they are on a beautiful summer day. But then I snap out of it and realize there is beauty and strength in solitude. I just need to embrace it. I remember my favorite quote and think of winter solitude differently.
“In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer”. – Albert Camus
For me, solitude represents peace. A restful state of mind where I am perfectly at ease with being alone and enjoying it. Being a huge extrovert, it is rare that I find solitude indoors especially when I am alone. It is when I’m outside embracing the beauty of nature, that I truly find it and feel alive. It is when I’m walking, running, skiing or snowshoeing. It is when I’m listening to the sounds of the birds sing. It is feeling the cold sun on my face and realizing that it won’t be much longer until the rebirth of spring arrives. But until then, I must find solitude in the cold, dark days of winter and remember the sun is rising earlier each day.
“He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter”. – John Burroughs
Winter solitude can be found after a fresh coat of white, pure snow.
Or it can be found witnessing the steam rising off the lake before it freezes over on a very cold day. (It was -20 zero F on this day and I saw a mere three brave souls but it was worth getting these amazing shots!).
And if I must be inside, I can find winter solitude curled up next to a fire at night playing a board game with my daughter and enjoying a glass of red wine. Or curled up in bed reading a book. As I long for spring, I remind myself to not wish my time away and enjoy the last two months of winter’s solitude.
I’m with you on preferring outdoor solitude to indoor…
Great! I’m not alone! 🙂
Stunning
Thanks!
I totally love this post of yours. And the photos!
Thank you so much!
those boots are precious! wow, they brought an instant smile to my face! that final photo is stunning.. comforting…
enjoy your solitude, as that’s when we hear the whisperings of mother nature…
Thanks Lisa! I LOVE my fun boots. They brighten up my day. And yes, listening to the
whisperings of mother nature is lovely. 🙂
Fantastic photos. Thank you for sharing your journey through life in your part of the world.
Thanks and glad you liked the post!
Please, please, please, send us some of that snow!! I’m a mostly-extrovert who relishes, needs, and seeks out solitude. I remember when we lived in Cleveland and had our first rescue dog. She and I were out every single day for long walks. During the cold and snowy winter, we were often the only people/dogs out. 🙂
janet
Ha ha…well some of the snow pictures I used were from a different winter! We had a ton of snow early on and now there is just this icy stuff left. The lake however seems to still have some snow on it. I desperately want more snow! I love snow! Yes, sometimes I do need solitude but a lot of time I like to be around people. I think it is because I have a lot of alone time during the week now that the kids are in school.
Beautiful pictures! Looks like there is some good thing about solitude!
Thanks Arv! I’m trying. 🙂
I love your images and your meditations on this topic. One of my favorite things about winter in Minnesota is the relative silence — especially after a heavy snow. It sounds silly when I put it in writing, but being alone with nature reminds me that I am a *part* of nature … just another little animal scurrying among the trees. It’s good every so often to remove ourselves from the human world and to immerse ourselves in nature.
That is such a beautiful way to think of it! That one is “part” of nature. I love that concept and will think about it a little more tomorrow during my morning walk with the dog. And for the silence, yes that is something that is true. I heard some birds today and it was really nice. Made me smile.
Some wonderful captures here – clearly solitude works for you!Beautifully done.
Thanks Tina! Well, I’m not sure about that. I struggle with solitude in a way being such an extrovert. But I try my best! 🙂 I do find a lot of peace however in a winter run. Walking however is lonely when no one is out.
What a beautiful way to think about solitude… (Although I can’t believe more people don’t want to get out and about in that gorgeous scenery!)
Thanks so much Emily! Well, it gets very cold here in the Winter so I think a lot of people just don’t want to brave the cold. I just dress in lots of layers and wear my snow pants and keep my face warm. I couldn’t survive without getting out!
I like your solution to this challenge and the last photo of the snow-covered tree by the lake is my favorite. It could be a sunrise or a sunset and neither one would make it any better. Congrats on a stunning image.
Thanks so much! Winter gets long here. I took that last photo back in December. It was really cold but worth it! 🙂
Very much worth it.
Beautiful as always
Thanks David!
Beautiful images, Nicole. Your boots are stunning. Love them. 😍
Thanks Sylvia! Winter is wearing on but it is supposed to be almost 50 Friday! It will feel tropical for us!!!
Those boots are super awesome. I love the design on it 🙂
Thanks! They are lots of fun!
I adore this post Nicole. Your images and your lovely narrative that takes us full circle on your feelings of solitude are stunning. I enjoy solitude to hear myself think and so this resonated with me very much.
Awesome. ❤🌟
Thanks Di! I am starting to feel burnt out with winter. I embrace it but after a while it gets tough and I can’t wait until everyone is back outside again. So keep sending your beautiful instagram reminders about gratitude. It really helps! 🙂
Winter walks with a four-legged companion are the best ways to embrace those times you need to disconnect.
Yes. I’ve decided I need to disconnect a lot more lately. I was getting really worked up with everything as I know you can relate. So I’ve taken a step back and feel much better.
Loving the Albert Camus quote.
Thanks! It is one of my favorite quotes.