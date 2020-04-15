In unprecedented times of COVID-19, now more than ever your purchasing power matters. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, many social enterprises, business and nonprofits are offering ways that you can use your purchasing power to help give back by either providing medical masks, supplies or your own facemasks to keep you and your loved ones healthy. Here are a few of my favorites.

www.anchalproject.org

Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives. As a non-profit social enterprise, Anchal uses design thinking to create innovative products and sustainable employment for exploited women worldwide. To date, Anchal has provided alternative careers in textiles and design to over 200 women in Ajmer, India and Louisville, KY.

Anchal is committed to producing the highest quality home goods & accessories while maintaining the integrity of our artisans and natural resources. Distinct design, craftsmanship and a personal signature connect you to the individual maker. Our eco-friendly products are entirely hand-stitched from vintage materials, certified organic cotton and low-impact dyes.

Anchal’s organic and vintage cotton face masks are made from two layers of quilted fabric. The dense weave of this durable cotton barrier provides protection and breathability. Anchal’s cotton bandanas also make for a versatile face mask option that can still be worn when COVID-19 pandemic ends. You can learn how to make your own Bandana Mask here. All masks are washable and reusable. The fabric is hand embroidered by an Artisan in Ajmer, India. The mask is cut and sewn by our team in Louisville, KY. All masks are pre-washed and delivered in polybags. Cost $20.00.



Bird + Stone

www.birdandstone.com

Bird + Stone is a jewelry company that is building a more equal world. Their jewelry is ethically made in the USA, and every piece donates 10% to support causes that you care about – including women’s health, girls’ education, poverty alleviation, and more. Bird + Stone’s “Choose Kindness” bracelets:

Bird + Stone is donating an additional 10% of every purchase of their Choose Kindness – set of two cuffs to support COVID-19 Relief through Community Response funds from trusted organizations around the country including: United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund: supports street medicine for unsheltered families, housing assistance for residents at risk of homelessness, and more. Brooklyn Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund: delivers meals to the homebound, transitions community restaurants for the homeless, and making ‘Bodega Safety Kits’ with protective gear for essential workers. Seattle Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund: supporting residents without health insurance, healthcare and gig economy workers, and more. Price $68.00 for a set of two cuffs.

Cotopoxi

www.cotopaxi.com

Cotopaxi is an outdoor company that funds sustainable poverty alleviation, moves people to do good, and inspires adventure through innovative outdoor products and experiences. Their unique business model enables their grantmaking in developing countries and represents a commitment to sustainable product design and charitable giving. The Luzon Del Dia backpack is created with salvageable materials that would otherwise have been headed to the landfill, and no two backpacks is alike. Giving is core to the Cotopaxi model and Cotopoxi ties their earnings to impact by allocating 1% of annual revenues to the Cotopaxi Foundation. All direct contributions to the Cotopaxi Foundation will now go to the International Rescue Committee’s COVID-19 Crisis Fund. What’s more, Cotopaxi will match the first 1,000 donations.

Give Back Goods

www.givebackgoods.com

Give Back Goods carries eco-friendly, fair trade and cause-based gifts, home goods, and accessories for the whole family. Some of their products give back directly to important causes like providing clean water and solar power to those without, or creating jobs and educating human trafficking victims, at-risk girls and young moms. Other products help save our planet’s resources or feed and protect animals & wildlife. They also support fair trade artisans from around the world, with fair wages & healthy work environments, reversing the cycle of poverty. To help the fight against the impact of COVID-19, 50% of the profits from the sales of our fair trade linens, scarfs and wraps and their fair trade hand-carved wooden bowls will be donated to World Central Kitchen as they help deliver meals for seniors and families in need. Here are just a few of Give Back Goods’ products.

Haiti Projects

www.haitiprojects.org

Beautiful products hand-made by a cooperative of women in a rural village, this brand provides access to jobs at fair trade wages, education, health care, and avenues for building a sustainable community. The second-largest employer in a region of Haiti where over 100,000 people live with no electricity or public Haiti Projects makes a tangible impact on raising the quality of life for those who need it most.

At Haiti Projects we’ve closed all non-essential operations on the ground, including soccer, after-school programs, and kids clubs. Still, there is a critical role HP’s artisanat, clinic and library staff will play in Fond des Blancs to combat the virus. Their artisan women have begun working together on prototyping reusable, washable masks for the community of Fond des Blancs. These masks will be distributed to those most vulnerable and at risk to the virus–the elderly, and those with preexisting conditions. They will also be given to those who are sick and quarantined at home. You can donate $30 to make 10 masks or $60 to make 20 masks. Or else you can shop at Maison d’Haiti where 100% of the proceeds from the sale of each product support our Haiti artisans and their families by providing jobs, access to family planning services, and education.

Headbands of Hope

www.headbandsofhope.com

Headbands of Hope – This entire brand was founded on the mission to give back. Chock full of great hair accessories from glitzy bridal headbands and glittering hair jewels to everyday hair ties and vibrant bandanas, HOH donates a headband to a child with cancer for every single piece sold. The founder hand delivers hundreds of headbands every month to hospitals and programs around the country. Due to COVID-19, for every item sold, one mask will be donated to a healthcare professional.

Love Your Melon

www.loveyourmelon.com

Love Your Melon released their new Face Mask Collection to purchase under their Buy One, Give One Program. For every face mask or headband sold, Love Your Melon will donate an equivalent product to the medical community so that they can continue to support front line health care workers, care providers, patients and families over the coming weeks and months. Love Your Melon funded the first 50,000 masks that were donated to children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations supporting children battling cancer and their families. In addition to their Buy One, Give one Program, Love Your Melon will continue to donate 50% of net profit from all product sales to fight against pediatric cancer.

Outdoor Research

www.outdoorresearch.com

Outdoor Research® is dedicated to inspiring the journey ahead with award-winning technical apparel and accessories. To help the medical community in the fight against COVID-19, Outdoor Research’s Seattle factory has converted to producing Personal Protective Medical Equipment and will be manufacturing surgical masks (ASTM level 3 masks in April/May. Production will ramp up to the rate of 140,000 masks/day), N95 Respirator Masks ( OR will be making N95 masks by May/June. Production will ramp up to 50,000/day) and Fabric Face Masks ( Outdoor Research is immediately beginning the manufacture of ASTM Level 1 face masks (without flame resistance), which provide basic bacterial filtration and sub-micron particulate protection. The company will be able to produce thousands per day).

Sevenly

www.sevenly.org

Sevenly was founded in 2011 by four people who shared the mission of leading a generation toward generosity. Based on a core belief that “People Matter,” they began a journey to do their part in helping to change the world for the better. Activating the “cause art” movement worldwide, Sevenly began by creating 7-day cause campaigns, inviting customers to purchase products that gave $7 to a weekly charity. Now widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading “social good” companies, mashable.com just named Sevenly “America’s most social small business” and “one of the Top 10 Stories in the First 10 Years of Facebook.” Besidss Sevenly’s t-shirts and other accessories, they are also selling face masks as part of their Faith, Hope and Love collection. Every Purchase you make helps Sevenly donate masks to Medical Professionals and First Responders.

To the Market

www.tothemarket.com

TO THE MARKET | Survivor-made Goods (TTM) combines the powers of commerce and storytelling to empower the world’s most courageous survivor populations, in the belief that resilience is more powerful than suffering. TTM showcases handmade goods made exclusively by proud and passionate artisans who have overcome the perils of abuse, conflict, and disease. By assisting local partners around the world in bringing these goods “to the market,” we take an active role in equipping the survivors they employ with economic independence while raising awareness of the challenges that they face. Check out their amazing products here.

In response to the unprecedented need for PPE, To the Market has utilized its global sourcing expertise to secure PPE for Medical Professionals. They are sourcing face masks, face shields, isolation gowns, scrubs, and hand sanitizer (FDA + CE Certified Available). Available to ship immediately.

From car manufacturers making ventilators to home volunteers sewing their own masks, there is so much we can do as a world to come together and help out. If you know of any other companies doing good, please let me know.