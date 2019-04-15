All Across Africa currently works with over 3,000 artisans in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi, paying artisans up front for the goods at many times what they could sell them for in a local market. This sustainable income allows them to send their children to school, feed their families and even create savings accounts (something that is unheard of in this part of the world). In addition, money goes back into the communities in the form of education and training programs. All Across Africa believes that job creation is the solution for the rural poor in these countries.

Here are some of the latest ideas for Mother’s Day:

www.anchalproject.org

Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives. As a non-profit social enterprise, Anchal uses design thinking to create innovative products and sustainable employment for exploited women worldwide. To date, we have provided alternative careers in textiles and design to over 200 women in Ajmer, India and Louisville, KY.

Anchal is committed to producing the highest quality home goods & accessories while maintaining the integrity of our artisans and natural resources. Distinct design, craftsmanship and a personal signature connect you to the individual maker. Our eco-friendly products are entirely hand-stitched from vintage materials, certified organic cotton and low-impact dyes.

Here are a few favorites for Mother’s Day:

ECLIPSE CANVAS TOTE. Price $ 58.00 SMALL KANTHA THROW QUILT – ORANGE AND TAN ABSTRACT. Handmade by an Artisan in Ajmer, India 48″x32″. Price $ 110.00 Vintage Cotton Square Scarf -Handmade from the highest quality vintage cotton sari, this lightweight square scarf adds a stylish accent to any look. Available in an assortment of one-of-a-kind colors and patterns.Prioce $46 Naturally Dyed Pillows – Update your home decor with these beautiful naturally dyed pillows. Every panel is individually hand dyed using madder root, indigo leaves or marigold flowers. The vibrant shades will add a fresh pop of color to your living space. Available in toss and lumbar sizes. Price $70-$82

Bloom & Give

www.bloomandgive.com

Bloom & Give sells beautifully handcrafted scarves and bags made in India using techniques passed on from generation to generation. Each product is designed in the US by one of Bloom & Give’s designers, and made in India with love. Bloom & Give donates 50% of their profits to support girls education programs in India through their partner Educate Girls to improve the lives of girls in Rajasthan.

Some great gift ideas include:

DITI SCARF – B/W. Made of ultra-light organic Bengal cotton and accented with hand-stitched motifs that create a stunning floating effect. Price $80 NILA THROW. Made of ultra-soft hand-woven cotton in a traditional Panipat loom. Use as a throw, a blanket, or a bed cover. Pre-washed. Price: $ 75.00 TEMPLE INDIGO PILLOW. Made with “Khadi” – a form of heirloom cotton that is hand-spun on a traditional spinning wheel, and then hand-woven in a loom, producing rich texture and a breathable fabric with a near-zero ecological footprint. This special fabric has been finished with hand-stitched ‘Kantha’ accents to create a stunning addition to any room. Price: $ 40.00

dignify

www.shopdignify.com

dignify helps women shop for excellent quality, meaningful gifts and goods: items that promote dignity, empower humanity, and champion good. dignify’s online boutique sells premium quality, ethically made “kantha” quilts — blankets stitched by hand from layers of sari cloth using a centuries old tradition in Bangladesh. The women who sew dignify’s blankets are the most vulnerable in society: recovering from sexual exploitation or in a high risk environment. Now, they are employed with dignity in safe, loving, and sustainable work, producing beautiful blankets that customers love.

The most popular gift for moms is their Classic Kantha Throw. Each is $98 USD and each throw is made one-of-a-kind. dignify’s classic “kantha” throw is a quilt made from six layers of vintage sari cloth, hand-stitched together by women in Bangladesh working in a job with dignity:

Ecuadane

www.ecuadane.com

Ecuadane is a social enterprise started by three sisters who love to travel and share cultures and traditions around the world. Ecuadane sells traditional wool and Alpaca blankets from Ecuador made by native Otavaleños living amidst the Andes Mountains and volcanoes. These soft, warm and beautiful blankets celebrate the customs and traditions of Ecuadorian villagers while each purchase helps support the craftsmen and their families. 10% of the proceeds from the blankets in Ecuador go back to the community.

Ecuadane’s alpaca-blend blankets crafted by artisans in Ecuador are its signature product. Soft, warm and beautiful, they celebrate the customs and traditions of Ecuadorian villagers while each purchase helps support the craftsmen and their families.Price ranges $149.99-$159.99 Ecuadane’s alpaca-blend blankets crafted by artisans in Ecuador are its signature product. Soft, warm and beautiful, they celebrate the customs and traditions of Ecuadorian villagers while each purchase helps support the craftsmen and their families.Price ranges $149.99-$159.99 Ecuadane’s alpaca-blend blankets crafted by artisans in Ecuador are its signature product. Soft, warm and beautiful, they celebrate the customs and traditions of Ecuadorian villagers while each purchase helps support the craftsmen and their families.Price ranges $149.99-$159.99

Give Back Goods

www.givebackgoods.com

Give Back Goods mission is to create a positive impact on the world with every purchase. Give Back Goods wants to make it easy for people to purchase goods that are eco-friendly, sustainable, ethically sourced and support the people who make them with fair wages and healthy work environments. Each Give Back Good purchase will give 10% back to important grass-roots causes. The products carried at Give Back Goods includes home goods, jewelry, electronics, accessories, toys for children and pets, and more.

For this Mother’s Day, check out these wonderful gift ideas:

These natural soy wax candles not only smell good but help support young moms in the USA have a brighter future! This innovative social enterprise creates brighter futures for young moms in the USA by employing them to craft premium soy candles in a supportive, professional environment. Through their paid job training program, they provide the guidance and job skills young moms need to secure quality employment and begin working toward professional success. In most cases, these women are living in low-income communities without access to quality education or job opportunities. Your purchase of these candles empowers these strong women and help illuminate the path toward a brighter future. By investing in young moms, you can touch the lives of two generations at once: the emerging life of a young mom and the unwritten story of her child. We invite you to light a candle and transform a life with us to make these moments possible. Price $35-56 per set. Wayuu Hand-woven Basket Bag or Crocheted Bags, Fair Trade & Hand Crafted, supports the indigenous artist. All are one-of-a-kind. The Wayuu Tribe is an artisan community that live in the desert on the border of Columbia and Venezuela. The women are dedicated to keeping their traditional Wayuu craft of weaving and crocheting alive. Price $115 Sterling Silver Resilience Necklace- Gives Freedom to Girls and Women. Your purchase helps support, educate, train and employ these women artisans, 100% of there profits go to help fight slavery, to programs for the women and girls, and to the artisans who create this jewelry. Profits also benefit children in shelters and education programs to help support and give them a better future. These programs help women and children become free and independent. Price $93.00 Set of 4 Embroidered Bee Hand Woven Stone Washed Linen Cocktail Napkins, Eco-Friendly, Fair Trade. Employing a longstanding and rich traditional art form, these artisans spin and weave 100% locally grown environmentally friendly high-quality fibers. The pieces are then washed and accented with AZO-free dyes. By creating a sustainable niche for these artisans, they help to ensure their craft supports the health, education, and economic stability of their families. They believe that conscious consumerism — in which the act of buying is also one of giving — is a powerful way to effect change. $89.00

Gifts for Good

www.giftsforgood.com

Gifts for Good serves companies and professionals with high quality goods that people will love to give and love to receive. Their gifts are made by nonprofit or social enterprise partners who make and sell their own products to support their mission. Each product supports one of 40 nonprofit and social enterprise partners tackling the world’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. Gifts for Good generates impact in over 19 states and 65 countries around the globe.

Here are a few awesome picks for Mother’s Day:

Soap and Candle Gift Set – Soap and candle set comes in three scents and is made by women. $29 Impact: Provides more than 1 hour of job training to women transitioning out of homelessness in Los Angeles Three Soap Gift Set – This soap set comes in choice of a white or black box and includes natural and loofah soaps inside. $16 Impact: Each gift set provides 4 hours of dignified employment for a refugee woman Cozy Gray Alpaca Blanket – Super soft baby alpaca throw. $207.99. Impact: This hand-woven throw provides over 6 hours of employment for an artisan in Peru Three Knees Spicy Gift Set – The ultimate gift set for every hot sauce lover! This gift set comes with Bees Knees Spicy Honey, Trees Knees Spicy Maple, Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha, Chile Pepper Dish Towel, and a set of Five Spicy Recipes. $44.99 Impact: Every purchase provides 10 meals to children-in-need

Nomi Network

www.nominetwork.org

Nomi Network’s vision is a world without slavery where every woman can know her full potential. Their mission is to create economic opportunities for survivors and women at risk of human trafficking by equipping them with the leadership, entrepreneurship, and production skills to become financially independent. Their programs are currently based in India and Cambodia, with hopes of expansion in the South East. Profits from the sales of these items are reinvested into job creation and market access programs for our women.

This Mother’s Day, Nomi Network is featuring the Logo Bracelet. Purchase a statement charm for your mother or loved one. “She is Free” and “Empower” showcase Nomi Network’s vision to see a world without slavery where every woman can know her full potential! Only $20 and with limited time coupon, “thirdeye30” – get 30% off your entire order from today until May 1st 11:59 PM EST. (Click on image to enlarge).

Purpose Jewelry

www.purposejewelry.org

PURPOSE Jewelry is handcrafted by young women escaping human trafficking in India, Uganda and Mexico. The art of jewelry making paired with holistic care ensures every artisan gains dignity and hope for the future. 100% of the proceeds go to our nonprofit, International Sanctuary. Through iSanctuary’s wide range of services young women can begin to heal and grow in mind, body, and soul. It is iSanctuary’s mission to not just sustain victims of modern-day slavery, but to provide the tools and life skills they need to embrace their true identity and worth, and transform into survivors with true freedom.

Some top picks for Mother’s Day include:

The Alta necklace is a must-have! Its interlocking double circle and oval pendants come together in perfect harmony so you can wear this piece confidently with any outfit. Pair it with the Costa Earrings to complete the look! Price $34 Ava Necklace. Simple and playful, the Ava necklace is an easy addition to any outfit, whether you are dressing up or down. Its half moon shape will give you a fresh design to proudly wear in support of making a difference in others’ lives. This item is part of the “Hope Line” which consists of introductory pieces made by our new artisans escaping human trafficking, and it tells a powerful story of fresh beginnings. Price $22 Catalina Necklace: The delicate Catalina necklace adds a touch of shine to any outfit. Handcrafted with love, you can wear it proudly knowing your purchase helps women escaping human trafficking. Finished in elegant 14k gold or luminous rhodium and packaged in a beautiful box. Price $51

Thistle Farms

www.thistlefarms.org

Thistle Farms is dedicated to helping women survivors of addiction, trafficking, and prostitution find healing, hope, and freedom. Thistle Farms lives into this mission through three integrated paths: In residential communities where women experience healing, restoration, and love without judgement; Through social enterprises where women gain skins, financial independence, and the opportunity to connect with customers and partners globally; and across a coordinated movement of survivors, customers, advocates, and communities collaborating, on innovative ways to deliver justice and challenge the systems that commodify women. Thistle Farms’ signature body and home collections are handmade in Nashville, TN with high quality ingredients, including: the finest essential oils available on the market and healing ingredients like Moringa oil, organic rose geranium, shea butter, and aloe vera.

Here are some goodies for that special mom:

Bath Soak Trio. Infused with essential oils our salt soaks provide an array of healing benefits that include relief from anxiety, muscle soreness and the replenishment of key minerals and nutrients. This set includes; Lavender Serenity, Citrus Wood Uplifting, and Eucalyptus Moringa. Presented in a giftable box set, this trio transforms your bath into a meditative experience. Price $34 Soy Candle. Thistle Farms’ hand-poured soy candles burn with the promise that Love Heals Every Body. Each day, members of the Thistle Farms community light a candle in our Nashville headquarters as a universal symbol of sanctuary and love. Group multiples together to create an inviting ambiance filled with purpose and well-being. Price $28 Home Gift Set; Inspired by our top-selling home essentials, this special gift is curated to provide a calming environment with great purpose. The Home Gift Box includes our Citrus Wood Candle, Lavender Hand Soap, and Lavender Hand Lotion. The aromatherapeutic value of each featured product is blended with pure essential oils and formulated to promote personal well-being. Price $55.00 Hand Care Duo. Two must-have products paired together to provide a gentle cleansing experience with long lasting protection. Packaged in a lovely box set, the Hand Soap and Lotion Set is an ideal gift for expressing gratitude to all the special people in your life. Price $30

TO THE MARKET

www.tothemarket.com

TO THE MARKET | Survivor-made Goods (TTM) combines the powers of commerce and storytelling to empower the world’s most courageous survivor populations, in the belief that resilience is more powerful than suffering. TTM showcases handmade goods made exclusively by proud and passionate artisans who have overcome the perils of abuse, conflict, and disease. By assisting local partners around the world in bringing these goods “to the market,” we take an active role in equipping the survivor’s they employ with economic independence, while raising awareness of the challenges that they face.

Check out these new ideas for the mom in your life:

Sammana Tote – Gold With Red, Pink, Green.Recycled saris are re-imagined and hand-stitched in the kantha style by a woman impacted by human trafficking and the commercial sex trade. Every product is “signed” by the artisan, the hero of her own story. Price $54 Almas Apron Darzah is a collection of fair trade, Palestinian “tatreez” embroidered products, hand-stitched by talented women artists in the West Bank. Our mission is to create economic opportunities for refugee and low-income communities and to connect women around the world through the story of tatreez embroidery. Darzah is an initiative of Child’s Cup Full, a non-profit social enterprise based in the West Bank. All of the leather in our products is sourced from a family-run leather manufacturer in Khalil/Hebron. Our artisans in the Jenin region collaborate with highly skilled shoe and bag makers in Khalil/Hebron to create beautiful, one-of-a-kind products that are 100% made in Palestine. Each purchase with Darzah supports our training and employment programs in the West Bank. Price $22 KAT Placemats | Set Of 4 | Chartreuse. All Living Threads products are handwoven by the artisans of our partner cooperatives and families. Artisanal naturally dyed cotton cloth placemats, set of 4 Mindfully handcrafted by artisans in Guatemala on traditional Mayan backstrap looms Purchase supports sustainable livelihoods and traditional artisan weaving Each set is one-of-a-kind Beautiful unique addition to your handmade table. Price $80

Like this? Why not PIN for later?