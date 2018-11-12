For the past four years, I have curated an ever-growing list of amazing Gifts that Give Back. My guide has become so popular that I have devoted an entire page on my blog that is updated frequently and features these wonderful organizations and the causes they support. Whether it be fighting hunger, gender inequality or providing educational or income opportunities, there are a ton of ways you can use your buying power as a consumer to do good and make a difference in someone’s life.

Every holiday season, I gather up a list of my most favorite gifts that give back to inspire you to purchase something more meaningful this holiday season and put your money towards a fabulous present that supports a good cause. The products and organizations listed below are just a few that these amazing organizations have to offer. Please visit their website to browse the entire collection. You can also view my extended list of Gifts that Give Back on my blog which also has links to past guides as well.

As you look through the post, you will notice that I included a brief description of each product in the caption. To read it in full or view the image at a larger size, click on the image and it will enlarge. You may also find more detailed information on the organization’s website. I hope you enjoy this year’s guide! If so, please share!

Happy Shopping!

Like this post? Pin it for later!

ABLE

www.livefashionable.com.

Founded in 2010 by Barrett Ward as a means to bring job opportunities to disadvantaged women and communities reliant on charity, ABLE began as a single collection of scarves made by women in Ethiopia. ABLE has since become a fast-growing lifestyle brand while remaining focused on the company’s mission to employ and empower women who have often overcome extraordinary circumstances. The brand’s beautiful leather bags, handmade jewelry, denim, apparel and shoes are manufactured in the communities ABLE wishes to impact, both locally at the company’s headquarters in Nashville, T.N., and globally in Ethiopia, Mexico and Peru.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All Across Africa www.allacrossafrica.org All Across Africa currently works with over 3,000 artisans in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi, paying artisans up front for the goods at many times what they could sell them for in a local market. This sustainable income allows them to send their children to school, feed their families and even create savings accounts (something that is unheard of in this part of the world). In addition, money goes back into the communities in the form of education and training programs. All Across Africa believes that job creation is the solution for the rural poor in these countries. Check out their beautiful handmade and fair-trade goods here. You are bound to love the products and the amazing work All Across Africa is doing.

Here are some of the latest ideas for the holidays (all these items are handmade in Rwanda).

LARGE METALLIC GOLD HOPE BASKET. Price $68 ROSEWOOD + NAVY ORNAMENTS, SET OF 3. Handwoven in Rwanda. Price $26 SILVER BLUE OVAL BASKET II. Price $58 METALLIC SILVER GRAY TRIVET. Price $26

Anchal Project Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives. As a non-profit social enterprise, Anchal uses design thinking to create innovative products and sustainable employment for exploited women worldwide. To date, we have provided alternative careers in textiles and design to over 200 women in Ajmer, India and Louisville, KY. Anchal is committed to producing the highest quality home goods & accessories while maintaining the integrity of our artisans and natural resources. Distinct design, craftsmanship and a personal signature connect you to the individual maker. Our eco-friendly products are entirely hand-stitched from vintage materials, certified organic cotton and low-impact dyes. www.anchalproject.org Here are the top finds for this year’s holidays: Naturally Dyed Bandana. This naturally dyed bandana adds a one-of-a-kind pop of color to your outfit! Each cotton bandana is hand dyed by our artisans in India using harda fruit dye, producing a beautiful gray background. Price $28 Toiletry Bags. These toiletry bags are the perfect size to keep all your cosmetics in one place with an exterior zip pocket for convenient extra storage. The spacious interior holds all your essentials for an overnight trip or everyday organization. The flexible organic cotton canvas, with a hand embroidered pin strip stitch, is designed to easily fit into an overnight bag or suitcase. Available in Rust, Navy and Charcoal. Price: $32-$52 Table Linens – Rust and Gold. Add to your modern table decor with this beautiful cross-stitch table runner and embroidered napkins, handmade from soft certified organic cotton canvas in rich rust orange. Beautiful geometric hand stitching in shimmering gold thread adds texture and a festive feel to your tabletop. Perfect table setting for everyday or a special occasion. Price $24-$82 Toiletry Bags. These toiletry bags are the perfect size to keep all your cosmetics in one place with an exterior zip pocket for convenient extra storage. The spacious interior holds all your essentials for an overnight trip or everyday organization. The flexible organic cotton canvas, with a hand embroidered pin strip stitch, is designed to easily fit into an overnight bag or suitcase. Available in Rust, Navy and Charcoal. Price: $32-$52 Spruce Straight Scarf. This lightweight cotton straight scarf is handcrafted using incredibly soft certified organic cotton. The colorful patchwork panels in spruce, navy, sand and bone paired with the detailed stitching are sure to catch the eye. Price $72

b.a.r.e soaps www.bare-soaps.com b.a.r.e. soaps is an all natural, socially conscious soap & candle company. b.a.r.e stands for “bringing antiseptic resources to everyone”. 20% of proceeds are reinvested in economic development in India and Uganda. Here are the top 5 picks for the holidays. Deep Cleanse Face Mask: For all the women (and men) out there who love masks, this is the perfect gift. It’s made from 100% Dead Sea Mud and comes in a glass jar. Retails for $24.99 Essential Duo: Featuring our two premium triple milled bars made from goat’s milk (5.5oz each), this is a perfect gift for anyone with sensitive skin or anyone looking for a rich, creamy lather. It comes in a hand stamped cotton bag, which means it’s ready-to-gift! Retails for $19.99 Peach Nectar Candle: This is the perfect candle to burn if you want something mellow and sweet. We find it great in kitchens and small spaces where the scent isn’t too overpowering. Great for white elephant gifts or to take as a small gift for someone hosting a holiday party! Retails for 21.99 This sampler contains 2oz bars of our most popular scents: Starry Night, Sunshine Bar, Wisteria Lane, and Great Thymes. It comes in a hand stamped cotton bag, which means it’s ready-to-gift! Retails for $17.99 Feel Good Bag (Awesome): Looking for a small but impactful stocking stuffer? Tell someone that they’re awesome with just a few simple words. Comes with this hand-stamped bag and 3 bars of soap of your choosing. Retails for $25.99 Bloom & Give www.bloomandgive.com Bloom & Give sells beautifully handcrafted scarves and bags made in India using techniques passed on from generation to generation. Each product is designed in the US by one of Bloom & Give’s designers, and made in India with love. Bloom & Give donates 50% of their profits to support girls education programs in India through their partner Educate Girls to improve the lives of girls in Rajasthan. Here are the top five recommended new products for the holidays! Luna Phone Pouch The Luna can be used as a travel organizer, coin purse or a cosmetic bag. Price $30 Serenity Cotton Throw This super soft throw is hand-woven in a traditional loom with fine natural cotton. Use as a throw, a blanket, or a bed cover. Pre-washed. 50 x 70 in. 100% Cotton. Price $75 Isla Napkins Hand-woven in a traditional wooden loom, preserving a rich cultural heritage. The traditional designs have been adapted in a soft contemporary pastel palette.. Price $36 Tribute Woolen Scarf Made of incredibly light hand-loomed merino wool, blended with a touch of natural silk to improve durability and resist pilling. 85% Merino | 15% Silk. Price $75 Coco Woolen Scarf Made of incredibly light hand-loomed merino wool, blended with a touch of natural silk to improve durability and resist pilling. Dip-dyed by hand. 85% Merino | 15% Silk. Price $75 Bird + Stone www.birdandstone.com Bird + Stone is a made-in-New York jewelry brand that raises awareness and funds for gender equality. From women’s health to girls’ education and funding female entrepreneurs, their mission is use gift-giving as a way to invest in women and build a more equal world. With every purchase of “Who Run the World” bracelets and chokers, you help Girl Up connect the 131 million girls out of school with education and opportunity. With every purchase of Women in Politics “Who Run the World” cuffs, you help support She Should Run campaign to get more women running for office. “Who Run the World” Beaded (Green) Price $30 “Who Run the World” Beaded (Rose) Price $30 “Who Run the World” Choker Price $36 “Who Run the World” cuffs. Set of 2. Price $68 Boutique Mexico www.boutiquemexico.com Boutique Mexico is on a mission to give back to the community by partnering with native artisans in Guerrero, Hidalgo, Puebla, Chiapas, and Oaxaca to help them earn a living and preserve the ancient crafts of weaving and embroidery that have been the creative expression of their communities for generations. Boutique Mexico takes pride in providing one-of-a-kind pieces designed by talented Mexican artisans. Each piece is a modern twist on an ancient crafting technique to create eye-catching, colorful bags that complement any outfit.

STELLA MEDIUM SHORT HANDLE TOTE. The woven plastic bag, a Mexican classic and perennial favorite, is now a stylish, fun, funky and durable tote in hot colors. Handmade in Mexico. Price $ 140.00 Ibiza Palm Tote Small Multicolor This funky version of the Ibiza Palm Tote will add style and color to any outfit. This rendition features a fuchsia ribbon bow closure and lining and leather straps stamped with the Boutique Mexico logo. . Price $165 Coco Cosmetic Bag in Fushia. COCO COSMETIC BAG USD$ 65.00 COLORS Fuchsia Clear In stock ADD TO CART ADD TO WISHLIST This clever little pouch sports classic stripes in contemporary hues. The fabric is 100% soft, dreamy cotton woven by hand on pedal looms, making the Coco both pliable and strong. Price $65

Conscious Step www.consciousstep.com Conscious Step is working to end poverty, one step at a time. Each pair of socks is matched with a leading non-profit and provides quantifiable impact through one of their ten partners. For example, in partnership with Matt Damon’s Water.org, each pair of Water Socks provides 18 months of safe drinking water for someone in need. Conscious Step socks are non-toxic, made with organic cotton and are vegan and Fairtrade certified, so they’re as soft on your skin as they are on the environment. MEN’S HUMANITARIAN COLLECTION: MALARIA, HIV, DISASTER RELIEF $ 44.95 Socks that Provide Relief Kits come in both men’s and women’s sizes. Featuring a tribal pattern in shades of green, each pair provides disaster relief through the work of Oxfam. Price $14.95 Socks that Protect the Oceans women. Price $12.95 dignify www.shopdignify.com dignify helps women shop for excellent quality, meaningful gifts and goods: items that promote dignity, empower humanity, and champion good. dignify’s online boutique sells premium quality, ethically made “kantha” quilts — blankets stitched by hand from layers of sari cloth using a centuries old tradition in Bangladesh. The women who sew dignify’s blankets are the most vulnerable in society: recovering from sexual exploitation or in a high risk environment. Now, they are employed with dignity in safe, loving, and sustainable work, producing beautiful blankets that customers love. Dignify blankets retail for $98 ($56-$298 for other sizes). Ecudane www.ecuadane.com Ecudane is a social enterprise started by three sisters who love to travel and share cultures and traditions around the world. Ecuadane sells traditional wool and Alpaca blankets from Ecuador made by native Otavaleños living amidst the Andes Mountains and volcanoes. These soft, warm and beautiful blankets celebrate the customs and traditions of Ecuadorian villagers while each purchase helps support the craftsmen and their families. 10% of the proceeds from the blankets in Ecuador go back to the community. The Antisana Blanket Arrow. Price $149.99 Tungurahura Blanket Polk-a-dot. Price $149.99 The Cotacachi Blanket Fire. Price $149.99 Give Back Goods www.givebackgoods.com Give Back Goods mission is to create a positive impact on the world with every purchase. Give Back Goods wants to make it easy for people to purchase goods that are eco-friendly, sustainable, ethically sourced and support the people who make them with fair wages and healthy work environments. Each Give Back Good purchase will give 10% back to important grass-roots causes. The products carried at Give Back Goods includes home goods, jewelry, electronics, accessories, toys for children and pets, and more. Here are some of the top picks for the holidays.(Click on image to enlarge and show product details and price): Prayer Mat Hamper and Basket Set. Aqua/Silver/White. Eco-friendly fair trade handmade African baskets. Price $136.99 Handmade recycled glass dishes. Set of three place settings. Price $137 Stacy Garcia Southwest Recycled Cotton and Plastic Blankets that saves landfill space and made in the USA. Price $185 Recycled Tire Back Pack. Price $130 Gifts for Good www.giftsforgood.com Gifts for Good serves companies and professionals with high quality goods that people will love to give and love to receive. Their gifts are made by nonprofit or social enterprise partners who make and sell their own products to support their mission. Each product supports one of 40 nonprofit and social enterprise partners tackling the world’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. Gifts for Good generates impact in over 19 states and 65 countries around the globe. For this holiday season, here are the top ideas for the holidays: Vineyard Series Trio set of three elegant wines. Each gift set provides 22 meals to abused & neglected horses through Sunrise Horse Rescue. Price $100 Mango Wood Salad Server Set hand carved by the Kashmiri community of Saharanpur, India. Purchase provides 24 hours of employment for artisans in India. Price $65 Smokey Black Diamonds Throw Blanket. Beautiful diamond motifs in colors of smoke grey and black decorate this warm, durable throw blanket, handwoven by artisan Nestor Yana of Peru. Provides 4 hours of employment for a low-income artisan in Peru who hand-weaves this blanket. Price $40 Entoto Ethiopian Zip Tote $238.00 Provides 5 hours of employment for Ethiopian women. Price $238 Multicolor Hand-Beaded Earbuds$45.00Every purchase helps employ & empower women in-need in Kenya. Price $45 Love is Project The #loveisproject connects people around the world through a universal message of LOVE. Empower artisan communities through an ethical supply chain. Each bracelet purchase empowers women around the world. Check out their beautiful bracelets that helps provide an income for women around the world. Price varies per bracelet ($18-$30). www.loveisproject.co Love Your Melon www.loveyourmelon.com Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Fifty percent (50%) of profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 150,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $4.7 million to fund cancer research initiatives. Love Your Melon has hats in all different colors and styles. Here are a few below. Black Speckled Beanie: This 100% cotton beanie is knit in black and natural yarn colors and features a brown leather patch debossed with the Love Your Melon logo. Made in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Price: $30 Burgundy Pom Beanie (Natural Pom): This 100% cotton cuffed pom beanie is knit in a burgundy yarn color and features a red maple leather patch debossed with the Love Your Melon stacked logo, and a detachable natural faux fur pom. Made in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Price: $45 Natural Knit Headband: This headband is knit in a natural color and features a brown leather patch debossed with the Love Your Melon logo. Made in Los Angeles, CA. Price; $25 Lucky Iron Fish Enterprise www.luckyironfish.com Lucky Iron Fish Enterprise is a certified B-Corporation that sells the Lucky Iron Fish, a small iron cooking tool that infuses your meals with a healthy amount of natural iron to help prevent iron deficiency and anemia. It’s simple to use, and provides a natural source of iron that’s perfect for everyone, especially those with an increased need for iron: athletes, vegetarians, vegans and women. When you buy a Lucky Iron Fish, we give one to a family in need in the developing world (nearly two billion people do not get enough iron causing iron deficiency and anemia). Get iron. Give Iron. Lucky Iron Fish. Cost $25 Lucky Iron Fish plus protection oil set. Price $38.99 Lucky Iron Fish – 3 pack. Price $70 Nomi Network www.nominetwork.org Nomi Network’s vision is a world without slavery where every woman can know her full potential. Their mission is to create economic opportunities for survivors and women at risk of human trafficking by equipping them with the leadership, entrepreneurship, and production skills to become financially independent. Their programs are currently based in India and Cambodia, with hopes of expansion in the South East. Profits from the sales of these items are reinvested into job creation and market access programs for our women. Fall Hampton Tote. Horse…Dog…and now…C-A-T-S! New prints with adorable little paw prints, find your cuddly best friend in this bag. Price $24 I Believe in Her Tote. Organic cotton canvas tote printed with a promising slogan, “I Believe in Her” and signed by the woman who made it, is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one. The image featured is of women and girls in our program walking towards freedom. Price $28 Pink Stone Bullet Necklace. Available in three different designs, our new necklaces are uniquely made of beads wrapped with handwoven silk. Styles include three strands of pink and beige or blue and beige, two or single strands of pink, beige, navy, and gray. Price $60 Bullet necklace. This Necklace is made from brass bullet casings in Cambodia. Your purchase supports Nomi Network’s partnership with Angkor Bullet, which builds and supports home-based and disadvantaged artisans. Price $60 Purpose Jewelry www.purposejewelry.org PURPOSE Jewelry is handcrafted by young women escaping human trafficking in India, Uganda and Mexico. The art of jewelry making paired with holistic care ensures every artisan gains dignity and hope for the future. 100% of the proceeds go to our nonprofit, International Sanctuary. Through iSanctuary’s wide range of services young women can begin to heal and grow in mind, body, and soul. It is iSanctuary’s mission to not just sustain victims of modern-day slavery, but to provide the tools and life skills they need to embrace their true identity and worth, and transform into survivors with true freedom. Top Picks for this holiday season include (Click on image to enlarge and show product details and price): Costa Necklace in Silver. Chic and unique, the Costa necklace features a combination design with a bar and circle hanging from a striking, delicate chain. Finished in elegant 14k gold or luminous rhodium – a rare, precious metal that is tarnish-resistant and more brilliant than sterling silver. Price: $63 Costa Earrings in gold. These distinctive drop earrings are simple and classic but they’re sure to garner compliments. The Costa earrings add a touch of shine to any outfit and you can wear them proudly knowing your purchase helps women escaping human trafficking.Finished in elegant 14k gold or luminous rhodium – a rare, precious metal that is tarnish-resistant and more brilliant than sterling silver.. Price $53 Rosa Earrings in Brass. These one-of-a-kind earrings are so fun to wear with your hair swept back for an effortless look. They’ll definitely make a fashion statement too. Price $34 Rosa Necklace in Brass. This sleek and modern Rosa necklace features a unique pendant on a long chain – just right for a fresh new look. Price: $38 Holly Earrings: These distinctive hand -crafted earrings are a show-stopper. They’re a perfect addition to professional or evening attire and can be paired with the Holly necklace or stand alone as go-to classics you’ll love. Price $53 Amber Brass Studs. Like two lustrous half moons, the Amber studs bring a soft glow to your face. You won’t want to take these bright earrings off your ears – they’re effortless and comfortable to wear all day and into the evening. Price $22 Sheep Not Goats www.sheepnotgoats.org/sheep-dreamzzz Sheep Dreamzzz Baby Blankets are a product of Sheep Not Goats, a US-based charitable organization with 501(c)(3) status. It was founded in 2013 to help the poor in Nicaragua, through employment opportunities, assistance with medical expenses, teaching English and other services, on a farm built by Steve and Sandy Jacoby. The blanket project emerged in 2018 after the Jacobys had their first grandchildren and Sandy decided to teach local women to knit. There are now over 25 women involved; all have young children at home and very limited income opportunities, especially during the current economic and political crisis in Nicaragua. 90% of the profit from each blanket made is given back to the women. Blankets cost $69 each. Sutisana SutiSana is a social enterprise that provides dignified employment and opportunities for abundant life for women leaving prostitution and trafficking in El Alto, Bolivia. In Aymara, Suti means name. In Spanish, Sana means healthy or healed. As women leave prostitution, they often leave behind a name they used there and find a new identity – a Healed Name. When a woman joins SutiSana, she receives all benefits, including health insurance. She and her children are supported through community, and she is given opportunities to continually grow – learning to design bags, work with new materials, and even coach other women as they leave prostitution.

Se Llama Llama Kids Tee – Blue. Price $20.00 Jaunty Crossbody in Madidi Origins. Price $88.00 Pouchlet in Amazon Origins. Price $25.00 Rustic Llama Tree Ornament. Price $5.00

Taste of Immokalee www.TasteofImmokalee.com Taste of Immokalee (TOI) is a benefit corporation created and operated by high school students in Immokalee, Florida with the mission to provide students with real world business and leadership skills and ultimately break the cycle of poverty in their community. Under the guidance of mentors and business professionals, students create and sell products using local fresh produce from Immokalee, Florida – one of the poorest communities in America – and use the profits to address social and economic issues in their community. Most recently, the students raised $10,000 for a local distribution center to buy a new delivery truck for those who lost everything to Hurricane Irma. TOI currently sells six products that can be purchased locally in 18 Publix stores and select Neighborhood Organics stores, or purchased online through the Taste of Immokalee website. Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Price $4.99 Fire Roasted Tomato Jalapeno salsa. Price $5.99 Fire Roasted Tomato, Pineapple Mango Salsa. Price $5.99 Thistle Farms www.thistlefarms.org Thistle Farms is dedicated to helping women survivors of addiction, trafficking, and prostitution find healing, hope, and freedom. Thistle Farms lives into this mission through three integrated paths: In residential communities where women experience healing, restoration, and love without judgement; Through social enterprises where women gain skins, financial independence, and the opportunity to connect with customers and partners globally; and across a coordinated movement of survivors, customers, advocates, and communities collaborating, on innovative ways to deliver justice and challenge the systems that commodify women. Thistle Farms’ signature body and home collections are handmade in Nashville, TN with high quality ingredients, including: the finest essential oils available on the market and healing ingredients like Moringa oil, organic rose geranium, shea butter, and aloe vera. Cinnamon Cedar Essential Oil. A highly sought-after traditional blend, the new Cinnamon Cedar essential oil is known to ease tension and balance emotions. It’s warm and spicy notes provide an uplifting woody aroma that’s universally loved during this cherished holiday season. Price $22 Body Mailer Box. All blended with 100% pure essential oils, this custom gift box features a variety of our best-selling body products. The Body Gift Box collection includes our Calm Healing Oil, Enriching Body Lotion, Eucalyptus Mint Soak, and our soothing Tea Tree Mint Lip Balm, all formulated to provide healing benefits for the body and mind. Price $48 Cinnamon Cedar Candle . Our essential oil based Cinnamon Cedar candle burns with the promise that Love Heals Every Body. Price $30. Jet Set. Wherever your journey takes you, this earth-friendly kit is sure to make for smooth travels and skin. Keep Thistle Farms close for your getaways in this reusable drawstring linen bag with “Love Heals” branding screen-printed in black ink. Price $24 WOLA www.mywola.com WOLA means “heart” in the Mayan language. It reflects our heart for Guatemala and our people. Wola – Guatemalan handmade treasures with a purpose partners with artisans and designers to create unique treasures. Wola values their talent and skill by paying them a fair price. Many of them are women, some are single moms and some never had the opportunity to go to school. 20% of all sales goes back to Guatemala. Projects include helping an orphanage to sponsor kids, a mission set up in the poorest part of our country providing help for teens to continue with their middle and high school education, a transitional home for teenage women and a mission installing ecological stoves and water filters to families in need. Infinity scarf handmade with Mayan upcycled fabric Price $79.00 Waterfall” beaded necklace handmade with gold and black glass beads Price $44.99 Wola Eco-friendly handmade bag with recycled plastic and leather straps. Price $79 For the person who has everything but wants to give something special to those in need Oxfam Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. With 70 years of experience in more than 90 countries, Oxfam takes on the big issues that keep people poor: inequality, discrimination, and unequal access to resources including food, water, and land. We help people save lives in disasters, build stronger futures for themselves, and hold the powerful accountable. Oxfam Gifts (available online at oxfamgifts.com) offer items that symbolically represent the organization’s lifesaving work. Each purchase is a contribution toward Oxfam’s many programs that help people living in poverty throughout the world. Last year, 22.3 million people benefited directly from Oxfam programs, from emergency response aid following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, to the 730,000 villagers who now have access to savings and loans opportunities thanks to Oxfam’s efforts. This slideshow requires JavaScript. WhyHunger Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. WhyHunger is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world. While shopping for the humanitarian, musician, or even tough-to-buy-for family member, look no further thanitems from WhyHunger‘s 33rd annual Hungerthon fundraiser. Proceeds raised go directly to solving hunger for the over 40 million Americans struggling with food insecurity by providing access to nutritious food to all. whyhunger.org 2018 Hungerthon Tee Price $50 John Lennon Inspired Image There No Hunger Coaster Set. Price $30 World Bicycle Relief www.worldbicyclerelief.org World Bicycle Relief is an innovative organization that brings rugged, specially designed, high quality bicycles to girl students in rural Africa. This holiday season you can give a gift that will change the course of a young girl’s life and give someone special a limited edition t-shirt they’ll want to wear every day. Through the global nonprofit World Bicycle Relief, you can provide a life-changing bicycle for a young student in rural Africa, where youth often walk hours just to get to and from school. Education is essential to ending the cycle of poverty. Bikes help students get to school faster, safe and ready to learn. Cost to donate 1 bike and receive Joy t-shirt: $165 ($147 is tax-deductible):

I would love it if you shared! Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Print

Pocket

