A Visit to the Lyndale Park Rose Garden in Late Spring

“In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous”. – Aristotle

I adore the Lyndale Park Rose Garden not far from my home in Southwest Minneapolis, and try to stop there a few times throughout the spring, summer and fall to see what flowers are in bloom. I am never disappointed as it is always so beautiful and peaceful. I run, walk and bike regularly around Lake Harriet which is right next to the Rose Garden yet I rarely take the time to wander inside its lovely gardens. The Peace and Perennial Gardens are my favorites and if I am feeling like I truly need an escape from urban life, I wander behind the gardens into the Roberts Bird Sanctuary where I have seen owls, woodpeckers and even bald eagles.

Early Spring is always a wonderful time to visit as I am craving color and life after a long, cold winter in Minnesota. Unfortunately this spring was wet, cold and difficult meaning I did not venture to the Rose Garden until just this past week. I am so glad I did because the peonies were all in their final stages of color and brilliance. A select few of the roses had bloomed as well.

The Rose Garden is the second oldest public garden in the United States and was designed in 1908 with row after row of rectangular plots that can fit over 3,000 plants in 100 different varieties. It is run and managed by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board which also maintains Minneapolis’ vast park system that traverses the city and its lakes.

“So come, and slowly we will walk through green gardens and marvel at this strange and sweet world”. – Sylvia Plath

The colors are as vibrant as can be and a gentle breeze rustles the petals of the flowers. Oh how I love them so!

One more beauty here….the yellow in the center is brilliant in the sun!



“Nobody sees a flowers, really – it is so small – we haven’t time, and to see takes time, like to have a friend takes time.’ – Georgia O’Keeffe

I’ve decided it is time to slow down, live in the moment and start seeing the flowers.

“Above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” – Roald Dahl

There were some other flowers in bloom that I couldn’t resist capturing as well. I have always loved the color Purple.

I can hardly wait to go back in a few weeks when the orderly rows of roses are in bloom. It is a sight to see!

If you go, check out the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board’s website here for directions, history, and other nearby places to visit.

