A Visit to the Lyndale Park Rose Garden in Late Spring

“In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous”. – Aristotle
I adore the Lyndale Park Rose Garden not far from my home in Southwest Minneapolis, and try to stop there a few times throughout the spring, summer and fall to see what flowers are in bloom. I am never disappointed as it is always so beautiful and peaceful. I run, walk and bike regularly around Lake Harriet which is right next to the Rose Garden yet I rarely take the time to wander inside its lovely gardens. The Peace and Perennial Gardens are my favorites and if I am feeling like I truly need an escape from urban life, I wander behind the gardens into the Roberts Bird Sanctuary where I have seen owls, woodpeckers and even bald eagles.
Early Spring is always a wonderful time to visit as I am craving color and life after a long, cold winter in Minnesota. Unfortunately this spring was wet, cold and difficult meaning I did not venture to the Rose Garden until just this past week. I am so glad I did because the peonies were all in their final stages of color and brilliance. A select few of the roses had bloomed as well.
The Rose Garden is the second oldest public garden in the United States and was designed in 1908 with row after row of rectangular plots that can fit over 3,000 plants in 100 different varieties. It is run and managed by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board which also maintains Minneapolis’ vast park system that traverses the city and its lakes.
“So come, and slowly we will walk through green gardens and marvel at this strange and sweet world”. – Sylvia Plath
The colors are as vibrant as can be and a gentle breeze rustles the petals of the flowers. Oh how I love them so!
One more beauty here….the yellow in the center is brilliant in the sun!
“Nobody sees a flowers, really – it is so small – we haven’t time, and to see takes time, like to have a friend takes time.’ – Georgia O’Keeffe
I’ve decided it is time to slow down, live in the moment and start seeing the flowers.
“Above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” – Roald Dahl
There were some other flowers in bloom that I couldn’t resist capturing as well. I have always loved the color Purple.
I can hardly wait to go back in a few weeks when the orderly rows of roses are in bloom. It is a sight to see!
If you go, check out the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board’s website here for directions, history, and other nearby places to visit.
Beautiful tones to the roses! I could almost reach out and smell them 🙂
Thanks! I love flowers….especially up close!
Lovely! Where I used to live there was a small rose garden, and I used to love wandering amidst those plants…
Yes, isn’t it therapeutic? I just love flowers. I have a huge garden in the front of our house that has flowers all summer long. I even have two rose bushes as I just love having all the color and fragrance.
Looks like a fun place to visit.
Yes it is! Thanks for commenting!
Anyone who quotes Aristotle deserves a like and a comment. Thanks for sharing.
Oh thanks! I always go to the great minds and thinkers for inspiration! I adore quotes. They inspire me.
Lovely photos Nicole. What a beautiful place.
Alison
Thank you Alison! Hope you and Don are doing well and enjoying the start of summer. 🙂 Three more days of school for the kids. Can’t wait!
Hello Nicole,
What gorgeous quotes and flower images from you.
It sounds like a wonderful place and I’m glad you took the time to visit there finally.
Enjoy your summer days…💐🌝
Thanks Di! I will! It has been gorgeous out.
Pingback: Order inline | What's (in) the picture?
Hi Nicole, The roses with the frilly middle at the top are gorgeous. I can see why you like visit the garden in the different seasons it’s gorgeous. Love the irises I have irises in my garden. Louise
Thanks Louise! Yes it is so pretty. I love how all the different flowers bloom throughout the season too. Irises are also another favorite. I love them all!
Lovely pictures!
Thank you so much Liu! Glad you enjoyed.
Beautiful photography, enjoyed, felt like I could reach out and touch the flowers. Check out mine….we will be publishing tonight wildflowerperspective.wordpress.com facebook.com/ wildflower perspectives K.Ann Karr
Thanks! Will do! I love flowers. 🙂
What beautiful photos! For reasons I can’t explain I’ve never been to the rose garden … but thanks to you it just shot to the top of my list. :0)
Wow…you must go! I’d wait about 2 weeks or so as only a handful of roses were in bloom. I LOVE it there. I also love the MN Arboretum. Have you been there? I’m on the search this summer for more gardens to explore. 🙂
I am the LAMEST outdoor enthusiast and gardener ever, because I’ve not been to the Arboretum either! Sounds like I need to take a day off and do some local tourism, eh? 🙂
Yes! So much to see here! I also love the Minnehaha Falls. WE like to bike there and get an ice cream cone and hike down to the river.