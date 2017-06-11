Thirdeyemom

A Visit to the Lyndale Park Rose Garden in Late Spring

“In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous”. – Aristotle

I adore the Lyndale Park Rose Garden not far from my home in Southwest Minneapolis, and try to stop there a few times throughout the spring, summer and fall to see what flowers are in bloom. I am never disappointed as it is always so beautiful and peaceful. I run, walk and bike regularly around Lake Harriet which is right next to the Rose Garden yet I rarely take the time to wander inside its lovely gardens. The Peace and Perennial Gardens are my favorites and if I am feeling like I truly need an escape from urban life, I wander behind the gardens into the Roberts Bird Sanctuary where I have seen owls, woodpeckers and even bald eagles.

Early Spring is always a wonderful time to visit as I am craving color and life after a long, cold winter in Minnesota. Unfortunately this spring was wet, cold and difficult meaning I did not venture to the Rose Garden until just this past week. I am so glad I did because the peonies were all in their final stages of color and brilliance. A select few of the roses had bloomed as well.

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, MinnesotaThe Rose Garden is the second oldest public garden in the United States and was designed in 1908 with row after row of rectangular plots that can fit over 3,000 plants in 100 different varieties. It is run and managed by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board which also maintains Minneapolis’ vast park system that traverses the city and its lakes.

“So come, and slowly we will walk through green gardens and marvel at this strange and sweet world”. – Sylvia Plath

The colors are as vibrant as can be and a gentle breeze rustles the petals of the flowers. Oh how I love them so!

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, MinnesotaOne more beauty here….the yellow in the center is brilliant in the sun!
Rose Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

“Nobody sees a flowers, really – it is so small – we haven’t time, and to see takes time, like to have a friend takes time.’ – Georgia O’Keeffe

I’ve decided it is time to slow down, live in the moment and start seeing the flowers.

“Above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” – Roald Dahl

There were some other flowers in bloom that I couldn’t resist capturing as well. I have always loved the color Purple.

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rose Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

I can hardly wait to go back in a few weeks when the orderly rows  of roses are in bloom. It is a sight to see!

If you go, check out the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board’s website here for directions, history, and other nearby places to visit. 

SaveSave

SaveSave

23 comments

    • thirdeyemom

      Yes, isn’t it therapeutic? I just love flowers. I have a huge garden in the front of our house that has flowers all summer long. I even have two rose bushes as I just love having all the color and fragrance.

      Reply
  6. Di

    Hello Nicole,
    What gorgeous quotes and flower images from you.
    It sounds like a wonderful place and I’m glad you took the time to visit there finally.
    Enjoy your summer days…💐🌝

    Reply

  7. Pingback: Order inline | What's (in) the picture?

  10. wildflowerperspectives

    Beautiful photography, enjoyed, felt like I could reach out and touch the flowers. Check out mine….we will be publishing tonight wildflowerperspective.wordpress.com facebook.com/ wildflower perspectives K.Ann Karr

    Reply
  11. Heide

    What beautiful photos! For reasons I can’t explain I’ve never been to the rose garden … but thanks to you it just shot to the top of my list. :0)

    Reply
    • thirdeyemom

      Wow…you must go! I’d wait about 2 weeks or so as only a handful of roses were in bloom. I LOVE it there. I also love the MN Arboretum. Have you been there? I’m on the search this summer for more gardens to explore. 🙂

      Reply
      • Heide

        I am the LAMEST outdoor enthusiast and gardener ever, because I’ve not been to the Arboretum either! Sounds like I need to take a day off and do some local tourism, eh? 🙂

Comments always welcome and appreciated!!!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: