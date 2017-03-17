Atop a Mountain is Where I Long to Be

“The mountains are calling and I must go” – . John Muir
I have always loved mountains. Perhaps it is their breathtaking beauty or their earthy mystique or even the challenge of getting from the ground on up atop a mountain that lures me to love them so much. I’m not sure what it is about mountains but I long to be near them, in them and a part of them. I love to hike them, climb them, ski them and just see them. If I could pick one place to be, I’d be in the mountains.
Unfortunately we don’t really have mountains in Minnesota. The highest peak, Eagle Mountain, in Northern Minnesota is only a meager 2,301 feet (701 m) tall. So when the mountains are calling, I must board a plane and fly to them. I am beginning to get those itchy feet again, longing for lacing up my hiking boots, throwing on my pack and heading to the mountains. I’m not sure which ones are calling me now. There are the Himalayas in Bhutan and India that I long to see but don’t have the two-three weeks available to climb them. There are the unknown peaks of the Peruvian Andes. And there are even those beautiful Canadian Rockies that call my name thanks to all those Alberta bloggers and Instagrammers I follow.
There are no immediate plans to go to the mountains so instead I will reflect on some of my most favorite mountains I’ve had the luxury of being atop of.
July 2015 – Mount Kilimanjaro
February 2015 – Snowbird in Utah
November 2014 – The Bolivian Andes
August 2012 – Vanoise National Park in the French Alps
November 2011 – The Great Wall of China
November 2010 Annapurna Trek, Nepal
Argentina – November 2009
My first big trek to Peru – November 2001
So now I’m wondering, what mountain do I go to next? They are calling me once again……
This post was inspired by the Weekly Photo Challenge: Atop
I did envision your mountaintop experiences and the photos you’ve shared from them while I was making my post response, but I have never been to these global high points. Mine are the American variety, some quite local. Nevertheless, mountains always give me that extra boost skyward and elevate my spirits.
I haven’t climbed many peaks here. I’ve done the Eagle Mountain hike countless times on the north shore of Lake Superior and we recently did Harney Peak in South Dakota as a family. I would love to hike in the Pacific Northwest, And Colorado someday. Yes mountains always elevate the spirits and make you feel magic! 😌
Lovely post Nicole, and magnificent Pictures (as always), I know what you feel!
You must try South America again. I know you were in Machu Picchu and Bolivia, and experienced how wonderful this part of the world is. Some suggestions? If so, think about Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador; Huascaran National Park in the Cordillera Blanca Peru (so many amazing hiking and trekking choices here); Fitzroy in El Chalten Argentina; or, may be, Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. You will not regret nor forget, I promise!
Great minds think alike Jaime! I actually have done Torres del Paine in 2000 and Fitz Roy too! Loved it! I have wanted to do the Cordillera Blanca in Peru! That was one we were thinking of actually. My dad and husband attempted Cotopaxi but didn’t have a good guide and decided to turn back after they had to try to risk their lives over the deep ice crevices. I have never been to Ecuador though or Colombia which also has hiking. I seem to really love what I’ve seen in South America so far!