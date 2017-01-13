Finding Serenity in the Jungle of Costa Rica

“Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees”. – John Muir

Slowly I’ve been trying my best to readjust to being back home to a vastly different life. I spent seven days in the remote jungle of the Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica, a place that contains 2.5% of the world’s biodiversity and is Mother Nature at her best. I basically lived outside for a week, spending my days immersed in rainforests, waterfalls and the sea, and sleeping almost open-air each night to the music of the jungle. The sounds, smells, and sense of being completely engulfed in nature filled my wary soul with much needed rejuvenation and life. It was a magical trip to a stunning place alive with awe and wonder.

I deeply miss the sounds of the jungle – a symphony of music lulling me to sleep each night and waking me as the jungle came alive each sunrise. I miss the pure simple pleasure of the morning sun touching my face and the sweet fragrance of tropical flowers floating over me as I gingerly woke up each day. Most of all, I miss the sublime peace I felt being away from it all. No internet, no distractions, no worries or concerns except for a few itchy bug bites. A feeling of deep, pure freedom and the utter joy of being alive. The simple act of being, observing, enjoying and embracing.

I can hardly wait to share it all and introduce you to some of the most remote corners of Costa Rica. In the meantime, here are a few photos to inspire you to be patient and wait for the plethora of stories to come and entice you to experience Costa Rica through my eyes.

We rose at 3:30 am and hiked up to the top of the rainforest to watch the sunrise and the jungle come to life. Slowly everything woke up and we heard the howler monkeys roar, a pair of scarlet macaws flew overhead and the birds sung to greet another day in paradise.

There was a light mist hanging over the rainforest similar to the coat of humidity blanketing my body with warmth. Even in the wee hours of the morning, I looked forward to my refreshing afternoon swim in the jungle waterfall.

“Mirth is like a blast of lightning, that breaks through a gloom of clouds, and glitters for a moment; cheerfulness keeps up a kind of daylight in the mind, and fills it with a stead and perpetual serenity”. – Joseph Addison

During my week in the Osa Peninsula, I experienced rural tourism at its finest, staying with the locals where no tourists went. I immersed myself in Spanish language and culture, surrounded by the Osa’s incredible flora and fauna. I hiked into the depths of the Corcovado National Park seeing monkeys, macaws and sloths in the wild. I bathed in waterfalls and creeks, rode horseback at sunset, snorkeled in the reef, floated in the pure pristine waters off the coast of Costa Rica, and ate freshly made home-cooked meals every single day. I visited places no tourists have ever been. If there is a paradise on earth, I think I found it.

“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures”. – Thornton Wilder

“We’re so engaged in doing things to achieve purposes of outer value that we forget that the inner value – the rapture that is associated with being alive, is what it’s all about”. – Joseph Campbell

My photos will never do the immense beauty of the place justice. I am always deeply disappointed in them when I get home. However, hopefully together with my words they will help me share the story of the amazing epic adventure I experienced this past week in one of the most magical places on earth. I’ve taken pages of notes and countless photos and videos which I plan to share. Stay tuned…

