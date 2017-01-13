Finding Serenity in the Jungle of Costa Rica

“Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees”. – John Muir
Slowly I’ve been trying my best to readjust to being back home to a vastly different life. I spent seven days in the remote jungle of the Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica, a place that contains 2.5% of the world’s biodiversity and is Mother Nature at her best. I basically lived outside for a week, spending my days immersed in rainforests, waterfalls and the sea, and sleeping almost open-air each night to the music of the jungle. The sounds, smells, and sense of being completely engulfed in nature filled my wary soul with much needed rejuvenation and life. It was a magical trip to a stunning place alive with awe and wonder.
I deeply miss the sounds of the jungle – a symphony of music lulling me to sleep each night and waking me as the jungle came alive each sunrise. I miss the pure simple pleasure of the morning sun touching my face and the sweet fragrance of tropical flowers floating over me as I gingerly woke up each day. Most of all, I miss the sublime peace I felt being away from it all. No internet, no distractions, no worries or concerns except for a few itchy bug bites. A feeling of deep, pure freedom and the utter joy of being alive. The simple act of being, observing, enjoying and embracing.
I can hardly wait to share it all and introduce you to some of the most remote corners of Costa Rica. In the meantime, here are a few photos to inspire you to be patient and wait for the plethora of stories to come and entice you to experience Costa Rica through my eyes.
We rose at 3:30 am and hiked up to the top of the rainforest to watch the sunrise and the jungle come to life. Slowly everything woke up and we heard the howler monkeys roar, a pair of scarlet macaws flew overhead and the birds sung to greet another day in paradise.
There was a light mist hanging over the rainforest similar to the coat of humidity blanketing my body with warmth. Even in the wee hours of the morning, I looked forward to my refreshing afternoon swim in the jungle waterfall.
“Mirth is like a blast of lightning, that breaks through a gloom of clouds, and glitters for a moment; cheerfulness keeps up a kind of daylight in the mind, and fills it with a stead and perpetual serenity”. – Joseph Addison
During my week in the Osa Peninsula, I experienced rural tourism at its finest, staying with the locals where no tourists went. I immersed myself in Spanish language and culture, surrounded by the Osa’s incredible flora and fauna. I hiked into the depths of the Corcovado National Park seeing monkeys, macaws and sloths in the wild. I bathed in waterfalls and creeks, rode horseback at sunset, snorkeled in the reef, floated in the pure pristine waters off the coast of Costa Rica, and ate freshly made home-cooked meals every single day. I visited places no tourists have ever been. If there is a paradise on earth, I think I found it.
“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures”. – Thornton Wilder
“We’re so engaged in doing things to achieve purposes of outer value that we forget that the inner value – the rapture that is associated with being alive, is what it’s all about”. – Joseph Campbell
My photos will never do the immense beauty of the place justice. I am always deeply disappointed in them when I get home. However, hopefully together with my words they will help me share the story of the amazing epic adventure I experienced this past week in one of the most magical places on earth. I’ve taken pages of notes and countless photos and videos which I plan to share. Stay tuned…
Glorious Nicole 😊 Can’t wait for more.
Thanks Andrew! Slowly catching up here!
I think your words and photos get across the beauty very well, even if your reality was even more wonderful. Thank you for sharing.
Oh thank you very much! I needed to hear those words. 🙂
Your photos are life-affirming!! Thank you so much for sharing ❤
Thank you so much Hanna! I am truly glad you enjoyed them!
Costa Rica is one of my favorite countries! Your pictures not only are beautiful and render a great part of its homy, cozy, beautiful ambience but also reminds me of those times I spent there. Hiking in Osa Peninsula must have been so soothing… Can’t wait to see and read more of your time there.
Cheers!
Thank you so much! I just loved it there. I had volunteered there about five years ago and loved it but being in the Osa was really special.
Wow! Looks so colorful and beautiful! I love the sky…
Thanks so much! A burst of color and now back to white. The sky in the last two shots is “as is” meaning I didn’t even touch or edit it at all. It was that deep red! Crazy huh?
It’s common to return from a trip like yours and think that “the photos don’t do it justice” (because how can they?). But rest assured that your narrative and images are literally breathtaking nonetheless! Thank you for taking the time to share them; I look forward to seeing more.
I wasn’t sure if it was just me! Thank you so much for the wonderful comment! I’m glad that you liked the photos and the words. I look forward to sharing the entire story. It was really a beautiful trip on many levels. Good for the soul. 🙂
wonderful post
Thank you so much! 🙂
What a wonderful experience!
Thanks Sue! I look forward to putting it all together and sharing. A very special trip. Different from any I’ve taken for a long time. Hope you are well! 🙂
Hi Nicole, Happy New Year. What a lovely post with words and images very much fitting the ambience theme. What a beautiful experience. My husband has been mentioning Central \america as a travel destination a lot lately. I look forward to reading your posts about this.
I read a comment you put on Miriam’s post yesterday – sounds like you needed the recharge and I’m guessing it was sans kids and dog, otherwise waking up gingerly does not happen! Sounds perfect. Louise
Hi Louise! Happy New Year to you too! I had a wonderful time and yes it was just me. We actually are heading to a different part of Costa Rica for spring break this year with the whole family. This other trip I just went on came up after we had booked the spring trip. I had interviewed the founder of the company for my blog and then once I heard about the week long trip they were offering decided to go for it! It was so special. I really needed it. I think you should definitely look into C. America. I have been going a lot over the past few years as it is pretty easy to get there and I love it. CR is very very special. I also love Guatemala. Nicaragua is nice too but they are all so different. You could easily spend a month just in CR. It is so amazing! Hope you are well! Time to touch those toes again! 🙂
Great pictures!
Thank you Ester. I appreciate you stopping by!
What a serene way to start the year! Happy 2017.
Thanks Jennifer! It was just what I needed. I had been feeling really distraught after the election and just needed to be immersed in a beautiful place with a beautiful culture. It made me realize that there is hope. Happy New Year Jennifer and I sincerely hope to see you soon. I miss you! P.S. Lovely post by your daughter on the blog! She is so lovely.
Our older daughter took me to Costa Rica for a week a few years ago. Our accommodations, while not luxurious, weren’t the same as yours, but we had a wonderful time and enjoyed the beauty of the place.
janet
Wonderful Janet. Where did you go? My accommodations were very rustic most of the trip. One place we hiked up to a few hours into the jungle and had no electricity! But it was perhaps the most special night of all, being immersed in the jungle! Every place we stayed at was locally owned and run, and rural. It was quite the adventure. I can’t wait to write about it! Hope you are well! I am trying to catch up on blog reading and writing as the last month has been so busy.
We were near Manuel Antonio (https://www.anywhere.com/costa-rica/destinations/manuel-antonio). It’s a small rain forest area but quite nice. Also wonderful beaches. We went horseback riding with a young man who runs his own tour business (we were the only two, which was fun), on a boat trip to look for whales, etc. (saw a couple whales and tried snorkeling), and visited an organic farm that produces spices and all sorts of other things. It was a wonderful trip and a marvelous Christmas gift.
Sounds amazing Janet! What a lovely gift too! We actually have booked a family trip to CR for spring break. My kids have not traveled much outside the US (only once). It is our first big family trip. We planned this way before this other recent trip came up. Long story which I will share later. But we are
planning on going to Manuel Antonio with the kids as I have always wanted to go there. A Good friend of mine lived in CR last year so gave us the entire family itinerary. I am excited to see what my kids think of going to a new country! Most of our family trips have been to visit family or to amusement or national parks. Should be fascinating.
Remarkable shots, Nicole! Actually, I admire your incredible photo skills! 😍👍
Oh Amy! Coming from you, that truly means a lot. I love your incredible skills. The first set of photos downloaded were nothing like what I saw. I had a hard time working with such intense light and humidity (my lens constantly fogged up!). But I ran them through Lightroom to try to tone them down and do the best I could. I am really glad you enjoy them. More coming soon! 🙂
P.S. Your macro photography skills would have come in handy with all the flowers and the birds. Wished I had a better lens to get the wildlife. That will be a memory inside my head! 🙂
What a great description of the Osa Peninsula! I was lucky to live in Costa Rica for a couple of years as a Peace Corps Volunteer. Hiking through Corcovado is such a special experience…I remember seeing flocks of colorful macaws flying over the deserted beach, which was one of the most magical sights I’ve ever seen.
Wow amazing!!! What part or CR? My entire trip was rural tourism so I visited the four main rural communities in the Osa and stayed there. It was truly amazing. I was so impressed by their recent conservation and preservation efforts. They are doing a lot to try to protect the unique habitat. I learned about gold mining and how the people are trying to stop it and turn to rural tourism instead. Same with illegal hunting. There is a lot of potential if they can just get the word out there. What a sight of the macaws! I always saw them in pairs never a flock. My favorite was hiking six hours on the newly opened trail at Los Brazos de Tigre into the Corcovado. Just
My friend and a guide. We saw no people and four sloths and countless other animals and birds. It was
