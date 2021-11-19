It’s back! My annual Gifts that Give Back for the Holidays Guide. For the past seven years, I have curated an ever-growing list of amazing Gifts that Give Back. My guide has become so popular that I have devoted an entire page on my blog that is updated frequently and features these wonderful organizations and the causes they support. Whether it be fighting hunger, gender inequality or providing educational or income opportunities, there are a ton of ways you can use your buying power as a consumer to do good and make a difference in someone’s life.
As the pandemic continues to drag on, the giving season consumers continue to have a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on the world at a time when it’s most needed. Let’s come together to support one another in the fight against COVID-19, and make this holiday season, a giving season. Wishing you and your family health, strength, and hope during this challenging time.
Anchal Project
Anchal [on-chal] believes design can change lives: The edge of a sari used to provide comfort to loved ones. Anchal Project is a nonprofit that uses design and collaboration to provide economic opportunities for marginalized women to empower themselves through the creation of sustainable products, holistic programs, and global market access.
Some of my favorites include: The Graph Table Runner ($64) for your holiday table, the Kantha Straight Scarf ($60) and the Kantha Bandana ($32) both made out of recycled saris.
Awe Inspired
Awe’s mission is to bring to market meaningful, inspirational pieces to elevate your everyday. From reimagined classics to delicate essentials, they’ve got you covered. Awe gifts are as thoughtful as they are beautiful: every time you buy a piece of Awe, we donate 20% of the proceeds to a charity of your choosing. To learn more about their incredible charities and the work they do to save lives, visit their charities page.
Some of this year’s top gift’s include: Medium Pointed hoop earrings (Sterling Silver) $95, Mini Pachamama (Mother Earth) + Tree of Life Necklace Set ($315), and Moonstone Studs ($35).