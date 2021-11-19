Classic Throws: Their best-selling gift — versatile, meaningful, and utterly unique. Price $98 ($62-$320 for other sizes). Since each product is unique and one of a kind, you can pick you throw here.

Give Back Goods carries eco-friendly, fair trade and cause-based gifts, home goods, and accessories for the whole family. Some of our products give back directly to important causes like providing clean water & solar power to those without, or creating jobs & educating human trafficking victims, at-risk girls and young moms. Other products help save our planet’s resources or feed & protect animals & wildlife. We also support fair trade artisans from around the world, with fair wages & healthy work environments, reversing the cycle of poverty. Give Back Goods has everything from fairtrade & handmade storage baskets, baby & kids gifts, serving dishes and linens to cause-based gifts like headphones, speakers & jewelry as well as eco-friendly blankets, repurposed bags and more!

Here are some of the top picks for the holidays(click on each image for product description and price):

Hammered Copper Bowl ($40 – Each purchase creates employment for indigenous artisans), Warm & Cozy Sock Gift Set ($65 – For each gift set purchased, 20 trees will be planted), and BIPOC-Owned Small Business Gift Set ($98- Every gift box supports four different BIPOC-owned small businesses).

Give Back Goods

Here are some of the top picks for the holiday:

Fair Trade, Hand Made Bamboo Bowls from Vietnam in Assorted Colors & Sizes- Pictured is Large Salad/Fruit Bowl – $89.00, Handmade & Fair-trade Baskets from Senegal, Kenya, Uganda & Hanoi. Pictured is medium Basket – $44, andFair Trade, Eco-Friendly & Hand Woven Table Linens from India- Set of 4 Napkins- $74.

Kazi Goods

www.kazigoods.com

KAZI’s intricately woven works of art that are sustainably chic and ethically sourced. Its designers craft innovative, unique pieces that its artisans in Uganda, Rwanda, and Ghana hand-make — and the artisans in return receive a life-changing livable wage. KAZI just launched its stylish Amazon Prime exclusives: Tomorrowland, Coastal Minimalism, and Holiday collections. TheKaziShop also offers many home decor and gift items on its own e-commerce website.

Prosperity Catalyst

www.prosperitycatalyst.org

Prosperity Catalyst develops and strengthens women-led businesses in distressed regions, providing business and technical training, creating opportunities for women to achieve economic and social empowerment. Through Through their Enterprise Hubs located in Port-au-Prince and Baghdad, they support artisans to sell locally and internationally through retailers, distributors, and customers like you. Here are some wonderful gifts that give back for the holidays:

Riverstone Tealight ($25.00 – made in The riverstones come in a variety of colors and sizes and are hand-selected from a river in Leogane, Haiti), Limited Edition Siparaya Copper Candles ($35 made in Iraq), and Blue Tessera Handpainted Votive ($40).

Purpose Jewelry

www.purposejewelry.org

PURPOSE Jewelry is handcrafted by young women escaping human trafficking in California, India, Uganda and Mexico. The art of jewelry making through their social enterprise PURPOSE, paired with holistic care through their program, International Sanctuary, ensures every artisan gains dignity and hope for the future. 100% of the proceeds go to our nonprofit, International Sanctuary, to ensure that each artisan receives living wages, education and holistic care. Through their wide range of services, young women can begin to heal and grow in mind, body and soul. It is PURPOSE and International Sanctuary’s mission to not just sustain victims of modern-day slavery, but to provide the tools and life skills they need to embrace their true identity and worth and transform into survivors with true freedom.

Here are some favorites for the holidays: The Vivid Necklace ($32), the Kindle Bracelet ($28), and Aswan Earrings ($32)

Society Socks

www.mysocietysocks.com

Society Socks is a fun sock company with a social cause – for each pair that you get, a pair is donated to someone who needs. Socks are the most needed, but least donated item at shelters, so there is always a need for brand new and durable pairs of socks! Not only will your new socks be fun and super-comfortable (made of high quality combed cotton), but you’ll do some good with each pair you get as well. Some picks for the holidays include: Men’s 5 pack ($49) in various patterns, women’s socks and custom.

Thistle Farms

www.thistlefarms.org

Thistle Farms is dedicated to helping women survivors of addiction, trafficking, and prostitution find healing, hope, and freedom. Thistle Farms lives into this mission through three integrated paths: In residential communities where women experience healing, restoration, and love without judgment; Through social enterprises where women gain skins, financial independence, and the opportunity to connect with customers and partners globally; and across a coordinated movement of survivors, customers, advocates, and communities collaborating, on innovative ways to deliver justice and challenge the systems that commodify women. Thistle Farms’ signature body and home collections are handmade in Nashville, TN with high-quality ingredients, and they also offer products from around the world that help various causes.

“Each morning for more than 20 years, we have lit a candle at our Nashville headquarters as a symbol of sanctuary and hope for the next woman coming off the streets. Join the vigil.” -Thistle Farms

Here are some of the beautiful gifts for the holidays. Three Trees Candle $32, Reflection & Meditation Set $65, and the Health & Honey Gift Set $45.

UNICEF

UNICEF USA has hand-selected gifts that give back 3x over – to the local artisans that create these gifts, to vulnerable children in need and serving as thoughtful presents for loved ones.

UNICEF Market is an online collection of handcrafted items made by artisans from around the world. This year’s roundup of gifts includes handcrafted artisan handbags, jewelry, houseware, men and women’s clothing, winter accessories and more. Here are a few favorites: Check out there collection of gorgeous bracelets (Glass beaded wrap bracelet pictured below $40), holiday ornaments (such as the Green and Black Leaf Pattern ($25) or this lovely Talavera-Style Cups and Saucers (Pair), ‘Colors of Mexico’ ($40).

For those who have everything but would like to give a lifesaving gift or supplies to children and communities around the world, check out this list of UNICEF Inspired Gifts which can be purchased in honor of a loved one. The UNICEF Inspired Gift Collection offers everything from school supplies to soap, therapeutic food, emergency supplies, PPE, warm clothing, soccer balls, vaccines and more!

