The Elements of a Beautiful Minnesota Sunset

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky”. – Rabindranath Tagore

Those who have followed my blog or my Instagram account for a while, know by now that I am in love with sunsets. I have been called the “sunset queen” or “sunset chaser” by many friends and followers and have been known to jump on my bicycle and ride down the hill at breakneck speed to reach our lovely urban lake if the clouds and the light are right.

What I love so much about sunsets is that every single one is unique and there is always an element of surprise. The unfolding of a sunset can change into a vast array of different colors all within a matter of minutes or can just remain relatively the same. Clouds often add an extra element of delight to a sunset. I often find the best sunsets of all after a storm. Once the storm has passed, the thick water-laden clouds burst with beautiful hues of color and rays of light.

I’m fortunate to live in a state that has well over 10,000 different lakes to choose from to watch the sunset. Obviously I stick to just a few. However you can never be too far away from the perfect body of water to watch the sky dance. For me, each sunset brings its own element of surprise, awe, joy and wonder. Mother nature at her finest hour reminding us that beauty exists within the world every single day. Here are a few of my favorites from the land of 10,000+ lakes.

The fisherman

The clouds

The Burst of Brilliance

The Impressionist Clouds

Rays of Light

This post was inspired by the Weekly Photo Challenge: Elemental.

