The Sunset Skies of Ely, Minnesota

“Go not abroad for happiness. For see! It is a flower that blossoms by thy door”. – Minot J. Savage
We just returned from a week’s summer vacation “up north” in Minnesota near the Canadian border. We began our trip in Ely, a small town that is known as one of the jumping off points for one of the largest federally protected wilderness areas in the United States, the 1.1 million acre Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area (BWCWA). The BWCWA is one of the most pristine wilderness areas I have ever visited and its extraordinary beauty and tranquility is unequal to any place I’ve been except the far reaches of Patagonia. Its 1,000 untouched lakes and streams, and 1,500 miles of canoe routes are like no other place on earth.
It was our third visit to Ely at the tiny Northernair Lodge that sits upon Mitchell Lake. As always, our stay was a peaceful, beautiful break away from the stress of everyday life. After a day of hiking around the different wilderness trails, we would grill dinner and then watch the sunset. Every night was magical. Here are a few of my favorites.
“Happiness, not in another place but this place…not for another hour, but this hour”. – Walt Whitman
“Only that day dawns to which we are awake”. – Henry David Thoreau
“Learning to live in the present moment is part of the path of joy”. – Sarah Ban Breathnach
I am so grateful to have so much beauty right in my own backyard. Sometimes you don’t have to go far to find peace and tranquility.
If you go:
We love the Northernair Lodge. You can rent 2-5 bedrooms cabins right on Mitchell Lake, which is very undeveloped. I’ve seen loon, eagle and deer while kayaking around this lovely lake. There is also great fishing. Feel free to check out my other posts on Ely here.
Oh, what a serene place!
Thanks Sue! It is very very beautiful!
😊
Very nice photos with quotes, beautiful…
Thanks so much! 🌟
Beautiful pictures! Enjoy the rest of July and August in Minnesota, then return to the ten degree latitude of Costa Rica before the snow and ice hit.
Thank you and yes when winter comes I must fly south like a bird!
Mmmmm oh so serene
Thanks! It was very relaxing!
good
Thanks!
Looks like an amazing place Nicole. Your photos are stunning. So energizing to be in the quiet of the wilderness.
Thanks Sue! Yes it is. He stillness and the purity of the air. Very relaxing
Stunning pictures. 😊
Thanks so much!
Tranquil and meditative, and those colors are stunningly captivating.
Thanks Sally! This would be a place for you! I know how much you love nature. 😌
It looks glorious Nicole. Great sunset shots!
Alison
Thank you Alison! It was very beautiful!
Super photos. Did you change the colors much or were they so bright in real life?
Thanks! I took all these with my iPhone and ran them through filters in Instagram. However with the proper knowledge of how to use my camera on manual the colors could have been this great if not better! 😁
Lovely and you got great sunset shots too! We love “up north” in MInnesota also! Especially no cell phone or internet!!
Thanks so much! Yes it is so peaceful and the weather was perfect. 😌
What a gorgeous place to be.
Thanks Debra! Very refreshing. 😌
Pingback: The Sunset Skies of Ely, Minnesota — Thirdeyemom – ~*~tightlines and sunshine~*~