The Sunset Skies of Ely, Minnesota

“Go not abroad for happiness. For see! It is a flower that blossoms by thy door”. – Minot J. Savage

We just returned from a week’s summer vacation “up north” in Minnesota near the Canadian border. We began our trip in Ely, a small town that is known as one of the jumping off points for one of the largest federally protected wilderness areas in the United States, the 1.1 million acre Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area (BWCWA). The BWCWA is one of the most pristine wilderness areas I have ever visited and its extraordinary beauty and tranquility is unequal to any place I’ve been except the far reaches of Patagonia. Its 1,000 untouched lakes and streams, and 1,500 miles of canoe routes are like no other place on earth.

It was our third visit to Ely at the tiny Northernair Lodge that sits upon Mitchell Lake. As always, our stay was a peaceful, beautiful break away from the stress of everyday life. After a day of hiking around the different wilderness trails, we would grill dinner and then watch the sunset. Every night was magical. Here are a few of my favorites.

“Happiness, not in another place but this place…not for another hour, but this hour”. – Walt Whitman

“Only that day dawns to which we are awake”. – Henry David Thoreau

“Learning to live in the present moment is part of the path of joy”. – Sarah Ban Breathnach

I am so grateful to have so much beauty right in my own backyard. Sometimes you don’t have to go far to find peace and tranquility.

If you go:

We love the Northernair Lodge. You can rent 2-5 bedrooms cabins right on Mitchell Lake, which is very undeveloped. I’ve seen loon, eagle and deer while kayaking around this lovely lake. There is also great fishing. Feel free to check out my other posts on Ely here.

