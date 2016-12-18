Thirdeyemom

Anticipation of the Year Ahead

“We must go ahead and see for ourselves” – Jacques Cousteau

As yet another year draws to a close it is hard not to anticipate the year ahead. For me, the year ahead comes with deep, dark apprehension as we bring in a leader whose policies on everything I stand for frighten me. Our planet, our rights, our tolerance and acceptance of others, and our relationships with powers in the world. The election was a very dark day for me. I have tried desperately to understand but it is impossible. Instead, I will focus my efforts as I always have in the past: Continuing to use my voice to advocate for the voiceless and stand up for my beliefs. I refuse to be silenced.

I will continue to live in the moment and practice gratitude for every blessing I have: My family, my health, my freedom, my ability to follow my dreams and my quest to make a difference in the world even if it is small. Everything counts – perhaps more than ever before.

As we move into full blown winter, I end my post with some of my favorite captures of nature at its best. These were all taken last week as winter finally arrived full force into Minnesota. I don’t recall ever seeing such a surreal sight. We had a huge snowfall and then suddenly the temperature dropped to a mind numbing -24 F wind chill. The lake had not yet frozen over so in the morning steam was rising from the open water into the sunlight.

I layered up in two pairs of long underwear, two face masks, wool socks and hat and went on a run around my favorite urban lake. I admit that the first five minutes were bone chilling cold yet as I rounded the corner and saw this unearthly view it was worth it. All the darkness lifted and an enormous smile of gratitude crossed my frozen face. There is so much beauty in the world if only we can see it, breathe it, feel it and embrace it.

Lake Harriet, Minnesota

“Our way is not soft grass, it’s a mountain path with lots of rocks. But it goes upwards, forward, toward the sun.” – Ruth Westheimer

Lake Harriet, Minneapolis Minnesota

“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning.” – Louis L’Amour

Lake Harriet, Minneapolis, MN

“The past, present, and future mingle and pull us backward, forward, or fix us in the present. We are made up of layers, cells, constellations”. – Anais Nin

Lake Harriet, Minneapolis, MN

“The man who removes a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.” – Chinese proverb

Lake Harriet, Minneapolis, MN

Over the next couple of weeks, I look forward to seeing my family over the holidays and welcoming in the new year with an exciting adventure. I’m off to Costa Rica to a new adventure. Stay tuned…

This post was inspired by the Weekly Photo Challenge: Anticipation.

  1. arv!

    Nicole! excellent shots…I suppose they must have been shot with your smartphone! These are so refreshing!
    I always believe that you don’t need to travel if you can marvel at the natural beauty around your home. Not to be misunderstood with the reason for not travelling. But being able to appreciate natural beauty everyday is a bliss, which some are not entitled to….some are unaware…and rest don’t bother.
    And you’re lucky, Nicole! Enjoy the festivities!

    Reply
    • thirdeyemom

      Thanks my friend. Yes they were shot with my iPhone. Many I do with Instagram post processing are as I always have it with me and it is easiest. There is truly a ton of beauty around me here at home and afar. Thanks so much for the comment! Happy New Year!

      Reply
  2. sustainabilitea

    Your diligence was rewarded with beautiful shots, Nicole. Take heart. No one wants to silence you; your voice will not only be heard, but still welcomed. Enjoy this Christmas season with your family and anticipate the new joys of the upcoming year. There will be many.

    janet

    Reply
    • thirdeyemom

      Oh thanks Janet. Sometimes I feel we live in such a scary world. I felt like the election really showed how people can be when people differ on strong opinions and beliefs. I’m so grateful that I have a safe place and home here online where I can share my thoughts and feelings. I have never been threatened or bullied. Unlike so many other women I know in journalism and blogging (one famous blogger was getting death threats for writing about her adopted children of color). It is a scary world out there but alas there are still many wonderful, carrying people. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas to you!🙂

      Reply
  3. onedayatatime665

    These pictures are absolutely stunning! Indeed, we are always surrounded by beauty and we need to open our eyes and heart to truly appreciate what surrounds us each and every day!
    The best way to brace the new year is with a positive mindset and a grateful heart as in your post🙂

    Reply

  9. Denzil

    Thank you for your positivism in the face of your disappointment and anxiety regarding your country’s impending change of leadership, which I totally share. As you say, we have to maintain our hope and go about our normal daily duties with optimism.

    Reply
  15. restlessjo

    The photos are beautiful, Nicole, but I don’t envy you those temperatures. It’s turned cold here too but not below zero yet. Whatever is around the corner, I wish you joy this Christmas. 🙂

    Reply
    • thirdeyemom

      We are used to the cold Jo so that actually makes it easier. As long as you dress appropriately you are fine even in the real extreme temperatures. It has warmed up a ton so it is gorgeous.🙂

      Reply
  16. Andrew Seal

    A spectacular and moving post Nicole. I can see that “smile of gratitude”🙂 Have a wonderful time with your family over the holidays and I look forward to reading all about your adventures in Costa Rica. Warmest wishes and a Happy New Year.

    Reply

