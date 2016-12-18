Anticipation of the Year Ahead

“We must go ahead and see for ourselves” – Jacques Cousteau
As yet another year draws to a close it is hard not to anticipate the year ahead. For me, the year ahead comes with deep, dark apprehension as we bring in a leader whose policies on everything I stand for frighten me. Our planet, our rights, our tolerance and acceptance of others, and our relationships with powers in the world. The election was a very dark day for me. I have tried desperately to understand but it is impossible. Instead, I will focus my efforts as I always have in the past: Continuing to use my voice to advocate for the voiceless and stand up for my beliefs. I refuse to be silenced.
I will continue to live in the moment and practice gratitude for every blessing I have: My family, my health, my freedom, my ability to follow my dreams and my quest to make a difference in the world even if it is small. Everything counts – perhaps more than ever before.
As we move into full blown winter, I end my post with some of my favorite captures of nature at its best. These were all taken last week as winter finally arrived full force into Minnesota. I don’t recall ever seeing such a surreal sight. We had a huge snowfall and then suddenly the temperature dropped to a mind numbing -24 F wind chill. The lake had not yet frozen over so in the morning steam was rising from the open water into the sunlight.
I layered up in two pairs of long underwear, two face masks, wool socks and hat and went on a run around my favorite urban lake. I admit that the first five minutes were bone chilling cold yet as I rounded the corner and saw this unearthly view it was worth it. All the darkness lifted and an enormous smile of gratitude crossed my frozen face. There is so much beauty in the world if only we can see it, breathe it, feel it and embrace it.
“Our way is not soft grass, it’s a mountain path with lots of rocks. But it goes upwards, forward, toward the sun.” – Ruth Westheimer
“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning.” – Louis L’Amour
“The past, present, and future mingle and pull us backward, forward, or fix us in the present. We are made up of layers, cells, constellations”. – Anais Nin
“The man who removes a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.” – Chinese proverb
Over the next couple of weeks, I look forward to seeing my family over the holidays and welcoming in the new year with an exciting adventure. I’m off to Costa Rica to a new adventure. Stay tuned…
This post was inspired by the Weekly Photo Challenge: Anticipation.
Nicole! excellent shots…I suppose they must have been shot with your smartphone! These are so refreshing!
I always believe that you don’t need to travel if you can marvel at the natural beauty around your home. Not to be misunderstood with the reason for not travelling. But being able to appreciate natural beauty everyday is a bliss, which some are not entitled to….some are unaware…and rest don’t bother.
And you’re lucky, Nicole! Enjoy the festivities!
Thanks my friend. Yes they were shot with my iPhone. Many I do with Instagram post processing are as I always have it with me and it is easiest. There is truly a ton of beauty around me here at home and afar. Thanks so much for the comment! Happy New Year!
Your diligence was rewarded with beautiful shots, Nicole. Take heart. No one wants to silence you; your voice will not only be heard, but still welcomed. Enjoy this Christmas season with your family and anticipate the new joys of the upcoming year. There will be many.
janet
Oh thanks Janet. Sometimes I feel we live in such a scary world. I felt like the election really showed how people can be when people differ on strong opinions and beliefs. I’m so grateful that I have a safe place and home here online where I can share my thoughts and feelings. I have never been threatened or bullied. Unlike so many other women I know in journalism and blogging (one famous blogger was getting death threats for writing about her adopted children of color). It is a scary world out there but alas there are still many wonderful, carrying people. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas to you!🙂
These pictures are absolutely stunning! Indeed, we are always surrounded by beauty and we need to open our eyes and heart to truly appreciate what surrounds us each and every day!
The best way to brace the new year is with a positive mindset and a grateful heart as in your post🙂
Thank you so much! I truly appreciate it. Yes there is no use being negative. It is best to embrace life and go full force ahead!
Glorious photos Nicole. Merry merry to you and your family. As you say, there is beauty all around us. And love to as long as we give it away.
Alison
Oh thank you dear Alison! Happy Holidays and New Year to you and Don. I loved your past post on the two of you and how you met. It was wonderful.
Have a great Christmas and an adventure-filled New Year, Nicole!
Thanks Lexi! You too! can’t wait to hear about Cuba. I can’t remember if you’ve been there or not. I really really loved Cuba and would love to go back.
Have not been yet – very psyched to go!
You will love it Lexi! Are you going with a company?
No – totally on our own. Did all the arrangements ourselves.
Wonderful! Have a great time!
Excellent advice, Nicole. Happy holidays!
Thanks Debbie! Happy Holidays to you too!
Fantastische stimmungsvolle Bilder. Danke für’s zeigen. Ich wünsche Dir ein frohes Weihnachtsfest.
Ernst
Thanks Ernst!
Thank you for your positivism in the face of your disappointment and anxiety regarding your country’s impending change of leadership, which I totally share. As you say, we have to maintain our hope and go about our normal daily duties with optimism.
Yes there is no use sulking but there is use fighting for what my beliefs are. Thanks for the support.🙂
Your blog and wonderful photos always a standout above the rest, Nicole. Your living with such intent, inspirational.
Thank you Ruth for this lovely comment!🙂 You made my day!
Wishing you all the best Nicole and looking forward to Costa Rica!
Thanks Sue! You too!
Season’s greetings! Happy holidays! Stay Blessed!
Thank you! Season’s greetings to you as well!
Amazing photos. Thanks for sharing. We are considering Costa Rica next year, so I look forward to an update.
Thanks! I am sure I will be blogging a lot about the trip when I get back.🙂
The photos are beautiful, Nicole, but I don’t envy you those temperatures. It’s turned cold here too but not below zero yet. Whatever is around the corner, I wish you joy this Christmas. 🙂
We are used to the cold Jo so that actually makes it easier. As long as you dress appropriately you are fine even in the real extreme temperatures. It has warmed up a ton so it is gorgeous.🙂
A spectacular and moving post Nicole. I can see that “smile of gratitude”🙂 Have a wonderful time with your family over the holidays and I look forward to reading all about your adventures in Costa Rica. Warmest wishes and a Happy New Year.
Thank you Andrew! Happy New Year!
What beautiful photos Nicole! I wish you and your family much joy this holiday season and many blessings in the new year.
Thank you LuAnn! You too!
Definitely fantabulously worth it!!!
Thanks! Happy New Year!