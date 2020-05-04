Spring has finally sprung in Minnesota bringing much-needed sunshine and a burst of new life. Not much new has happened since I posted last week’s postcards. Our state has extended our Stay At Home order for another two weeks and after almost seven weeks of staying at home, I have adjusted to the new “normal”. It is hard to say when life will ever be normal again. I continue to read, practice my language skills, and enjoy time outside and my immediate family. I continue to miss my larger community and most of all my extended family who live all across the US. I am grateful to be well both mentally and physically and have food and shelter, love and some laughs here and there despite it all. I hope these quotes bring you some inspiration and hope. Stay well.
“All human wisdom is summed up in two words: wait and hope”. – Alexandre Dumas
Snapped: Fall 2017 Ely, Minnesota
“Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it”. – Eckhart Tolle
Snapped: Fall 2017 Ely, Minnesota
“Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think”. -A.A. Milne
Snapped: Manuel Antonio NP, Costa Rica 2017
Lovely photos Nicole. I must admit I much prefer Tolle to Dumas. I don’t think spending our time waiting is at all helpful. All it does is emphasize what we don’t have. On the other hand if we accept the present moment we encounter all that we already have. So much more satisfying.
Alison
Thanks Alison. Yes great points! I have these National Geographic quote books that I use for finding quotes. I’ve tried to find ones that resonate with the times right now and offer encouragement. That is very true, that it is best to live in the present moment. I think this is the first time in many many years that I’ve had the pleasure of doing that. We are all rather forced to because there is no use planning or thinking about the future when it is so unkown. I guess honestly it is that way always but for me it took seriously slowing down my pace of busy life and being rather forced to live in the moment. It is very freeing.
Glorious shots, Nicole! No point in what ifs 🤗💕
Thanks Jo. Yes I agree. If I start going down that road of “what ifs” I get a little worked up. So I’m doing my best at not worrying too much as there is not much we can do about the unknown. That holds true in everything and is most important now in such trying times. Hope you are well and enjoying the spring!