Spring has finally sprung in Minnesota bringing much-needed sunshine and a burst of new life. Not much new has happened since I posted last week’s postcards. Our state has extended our Stay At Home order for another two weeks and after almost seven weeks of staying at home, I have adjusted to the new “normal”. It is hard to say when life will ever be normal again. I continue to read, practice my language skills, and enjoy time outside and my immediate family. I continue to miss my larger community and most of all my extended family who live all across the US. I am grateful to be well both mentally and physically and have food and shelter, love and some laughs here and there despite it all. I hope these quotes bring you some inspiration and hope. Stay well.

“All human wisdom is summed up in two words: wait and hope”. – Alexandre Dumas





Snapped: Fall 2017 Ely, Minnesota

“Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it”. – Eckhart Tolle



Snapped: Fall 2017 Ely, Minnesota

“Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think”. -A.A. Milne





Snapped: Manuel Antonio NP, Costa Rica 2017

