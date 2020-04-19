Here is Week 2 of my new series, Postcards from Around the World. Hoping to bring a little bit of hope and inspiration to your day. As we enter week 5 of our Stay at Home order, I’ve been keeping busy with my work as the marketing coordinator for EOS International, a nonprofit organization that brings safe drinking water to rural villages in Honduras and Nicaragua. While it is not a full-time job by any means, it is enough to fill me up with hope and gratitude for the things I take so easily for granted such as access to safe water to keep me and my family healthy.

I’ve also been busy learning intermediate level Spanish and beginning Italian on Babbel and Duolingo. As I’ve had more downtime I thought I might as well learn some new skills and I was a French major during my university years so I enjoy the Romance languages. Finally, I’ve been brushing up on my photo processing techniques hence another inspiration behind this new series. It keeps me continuing to learn and practice my new knowledge while I could easily be watching Netflix!

Our Stay at Home order is through May 4th however I am not sure if much will change here in Minnesota in a mere two weeks. The encouraging news (if there is any) is that our state continues to be doing a good job at keeping the number of infections at bay and our strategy seems to be working. We will see what the coming weeks bring. In the meantime, here is week 2 of my postcards from around the world. Hope you enjoy.

“Since we cannot change reality, let us change the eyes which see reality”. -Nikos Kazantzakis

Snapped: April 2017, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

“No pessimist ever discovered the secrets of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new heaven to the human spirit”. – Helen Keller

Photo snapped: 2015 Off the shores of Granada, Nicaragua

“The marvelous richness of human experience would lose something of rewarding joy if there were no limitations to overcome. The hilltop hour would not be half so wonderful if there were no dark valleys to traverse.” -Helen Keller

Photo snapped: Condoriri Valley, Bolivia 2015

“In order to understand the world, one has to turn away from it on occasion.” – Albert Camus

Snapped: Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica, January 2017

Wishing you and your family a healthy week. Stay well.

