Moxie. Determination, courage, or nerve. A force of character to contend with. The ability to be active and move.

Moxie is the name of the workout studio I joined this past fall when I was feeling isolated working from home and in search of a new community. Like almost everything else around me, Moxie Movement Studio has closed yet the lessons I learned there are even more important than ever in the midst of these uncertain, unprecedented times. But let me back up a bit and tell the story about finding my moxie.

For the past 15 years, I have been a dedicated mom, volunteer and devoted to my local community school where my kids attended for almost a decade. I made a wonderful world of friends and built an incredible community. Then life happened. My kids grew up, moved on to new schools and so did I or at least I thought. I never realized how important and essential my community was to me until it was gone. It was especially evident as I began spending more time alone, working at home. I was isolated and lonely. It became obvious that I needed a new community for this phase of my life.

I searched and searched all throughout last year testing out many different “communities” to find my place but nothing truly took hold. I tried volunteering more, going to a coworking office space and frequenting a community coffee shop to work at (which I loved until it closed). Then, out of the blue, I found Moxie.

I heard about Moxie Movement Studio from a friend in the community who had tried it out and loved it. At first, I was quite skeptical as I’m not a gym person and prefer to be outside in the fresh air and nature as opposed to being crammed in a smelly gym. But I was desperate to get my endorphins flowing again especially since I had to quit running. In the midst of middle age and a passion for being active, I knew I had to find a cure to get my body and mind flowing again and perhaps find a new community. I had to find my Moxie.

Wondering what on earth this place was, I checked out the website and there I saw these words:

IT’S TIME TO HONOR HOW OUR BODIES FEEL AND WORRY LESS ABOUT HOW THEY LOOK. IT’S TIME TO PUSH BEYOND THE MINDLESS, REPETITIVE, HOMOGENIZED BULLSH*T THAT SOCIETY SHOVES DOWN OUR THROATS, AND TIME TO DEMAND SOMETHING BETTER. It’s time for mXe.

(pronounced ‘MOXIE’)

I tried it out that cold November day and haven’t stopped ever since (thankfully there are online classes I can do at home until life resumes to normal). Finding my Moxie changed my path and reminded me not only of my physical but my mental strength.

During an extra hard workout I recall Heather, our guru instructor yelling:

“Although this is difficult, don’t give in to your old habits and weaknesses. Stay strong. Take it slowly and one step at a time. Don’t forget to breathe. You are stronger than you think”.

Her words of wisdom always gave me strength and inspiration to get through not only a hard workout but through the ups and downs of life.

That was the belief that got me to cross the finish line after 26.2 miles on my first and only marathon. To believe in myself and my ability as a new mother after suffering postpartum depression after the birth of my first child. To reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in the bitter cold just as the sun burst over the horizon. To get up each and every day during some of the hardest most personal challenges of my life: When my dad was facing cancer, when my husband seriously hurt his back, and when I went through my own mid-life crisis filled with very difficult, uncertain times.

And her wisdom could not be more true than today. Today, we not only need to be healthy we need mental toughness and strength. We need grit. We need moxie to get through this unprecedented time. We need compassion and resilience.

None of us know what tomorrow will bring but life is like that every single day. It is time for some moxie.

In a time where social distancing is becoming the norm, our need for strength, love, compassion, and community is sure to grow stronger. I have been so grateful for all the communities I’m fortunate to be a part of on and offline. While my travel writing is sure to be on hold for quite some time, I will continue to share my thoughts on my blog until life resumes once again to some sort of normalcy. I’ll also try to not take for granted all the freedoms life has brought my way. How grateful I am for all I have.

Stay well.

