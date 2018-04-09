Important Blog Update and Spring Cleaning

After over seven years of blogging, 1,300 posts and thousands upon thousands of photos I’ve decided it is time to make a change. I am in the process of completely revamping my website and painstakingly going through years and years of work one post at a time to come up with a better blog. I am very excited because it has been something I have wanted to do for years. Yet I know it will be a tremendous amount of work.

As I redesign my website, I want to let you know that I’ve learned more than I ever wanted to know about WordPress and you have probably noticed a few errant emails coming your way from old blog posts. Apparently when you mark a post from “private” back to “public” status, the post is then emailed out all over again to every single subscriber! The same holds true if you delete a post and then return the post back from the dead into your blog. I sincerely apologize for the mayhem! It has been a learning lesson for me while I work through the backend of the blog. I am certain it will even get more complicated but I can hardly wait for the finished product! It will be more than just a blog. It will be an interactive website with a blog inside.

While I work on the new site, I want to make sure that I’m keeping my readers in mind. I will continue to post content however not as frequently. I am also going to be making some changes to the overall kinds of posts that I write. I’d love it if you have a moment to share with me in the comments below what kind of content you like the most on my blog whether it be travel, photo posts, and/or social good/advocacy topics. Any suggestions you have are wonderful.

I honestly have no idea how long it will take to have my site cleaned up, organized and moved over to a brand new website. It may take months! In the meantime, I truly appreciate all your wonderful support and comments. I have a few fun posts in store for the next couple of weeks while I’m doing a lot of spring cleaning. Stay tuned and thank you again.

