Important Blog Update and Spring Cleaning

After over seven years of blogging, 1,300 posts and thousands upon thousands of photos I’ve decided it is time to make a change. I am in the process of completely revamping my website and painstakingly going through years and years of work one post at a time to come up with a better blog. I am very excited because it has been something I have wanted to do for years. Yet I know it will be a tremendous amount of work.
As I redesign my website, I want to let you know that I’ve learned more than I ever wanted to know about WordPress and you have probably noticed a few errant emails coming your way from old blog posts. Apparently when you mark a post from “private” back to “public” status, the post is then emailed out all over again to every single subscriber! The same holds true if you delete a post and then return the post back from the dead into your blog. I sincerely apologize for the mayhem! It has been a learning lesson for me while I work through the backend of the blog. I am certain it will even get more complicated but I can hardly wait for the finished product! It will be more than just a blog. It will be an interactive website with a blog inside.
While I work on the new site, I want to make sure that I’m keeping my readers in mind. I will continue to post content however not as frequently. I am also going to be making some changes to the overall kinds of posts that I write. I’d love it if you have a moment to share with me in the comments below what kind of content you like the most on my blog whether it be travel, photo posts, and/or social good/advocacy topics. Any suggestions you have are wonderful.
I honestly have no idea how long it will take to have my site cleaned up, organized and moved over to a brand new website. It may take months! In the meantime, I truly appreciate all your wonderful support and comments. I have a few fun posts in store for the next couple of weeks while I’m doing a lot of spring cleaning. Stay tuned and thank you again.
Ok, I’m going to go first! (Maybe – we’ll see what pops up ahead of me.) Anyway, I love your travel posts and your social good posts, but I’m not sure I’m in the majority or the minority here when I say that it’s hard for me to keep up with and comment on multiple posts in a short timeframe or multiple posts on one topic or destination. You are not typically a blogger who exhausts me with posts, but I’m just saying this so you don’t become one – haha! I’m finding that some bloggers are overwhelming me with posts, and it actually makes me read fewer of them.
Your personal insights and feelings are always a good thing, but so are your solid facts about various organizations and causes. I like your content the way it is! Just stay succinct and moderate, and I’ll keep on reading!
Ha love this Lexi! Yes I completely agree that too many posts are just too much. I actually have cut way back this year on quantity and have focused more on quality. However I have also realized that people’s attention span and their time is limited. So I am hoping to design a site where I can update a variety of fun creative content on the front page but this won’t be emailed out. I also don’t travel enough to write frequently so no worries there. Yet that has also been hard for me because I like to write out all my posts and tell the story of a destination from start to finish. It gets old so I’m going to try to cut back and consolidate. Thanks so much for the advice and comment! I greatly appreciate it! 😌
I’m shallow- I love the travel posts!
Not shallow at all! Thanks for your input! 😌😌😌
Happy Spring and happy spring blog cleaning, Nicole. I can imagine how overwhelming it must be, but also quite satisfying to look back and sort through your work. Good luck and I look forward to the new you. 🙂
Thanks Jane! Actually I’ve looked back on some of my really old posts and have realized how much I have improved! 😌 both my writing and my photography. That is why I’m doing so much deleting but some of the posts I can’t get rid of since they are like a diary. Thanks so much for your comment! 😌
The flowers are beautiful, surely to the tenth power in person! Have fun spring cleaning! – perdon if this arrives twice, and I wrote something ten minutes ago and now it’s no where in sight!
Thanks Lisa! It arrived only once. 😌😌😌 yes the cleaning has created lots of havoc but it will be so nice to finish it!
I’ve not received any of your old posts, but understand how frustrating it is when they start firing out without your blessings!!!
Yes it has been frustrating and I’ve spent hours on the chat with WordPress. But I know in the end I will be happy! 🙂 Hope all is well in lovely Ecuador Lisa!
I’m actually going through the death and rebirth process too! I had a blog full of posts from 4 years ago, but decided to start fresh again since I’m in a whole new phase of my life. It can definitely seem daunting, but in the end it will be so worth it! I look forward to seeing your new and improved site 🙂 You have beautiful photography by the way!
Thanks! What are you changing? It has really been a lot of work. I look back and I’ve seen how much I have personally changed too. My writing style and what I used to post. It has been a journey that is for sure. Thanks for the support! 🙂
I love your travel posts too.:)
Oh thanks! 🙂
I will be following whatever you do.
Oh thank you Debra. I am looking forward to the clean up despite the work. I realize how much I’ve changed and how much my style from the very beginning has. 🙂
How exciting Nicole. I can hardly wait to see your new website and all the new features. I’ve always loved reading your posts and even though I’ve not visited as much as I’d like to lately (you know how time and life gets in the way!) I love your travel stories, social justice stories and photography. I’m posting less these days but finding it harder to keep up with others but I’ll always try and seek out yours. Have fun with the spring clean and look forward to the new look you!
Thanks Miriam. It is time. I have so much accumulated out that and I’m thinking it is time to clean it all up. People just don’t have time to read these lengthy posts either. I’m hoping to cut them down a bit and then add more fun creative content on the front of the site that doesn’t get emailed out. Alway, it is good to make an investment in the “cleaning” process now before it gets unmanageable to change! Hope you are doing well. We are still covered in snow and it is supposed to be Spring!
I just wrote a long comment too and it disappeared. 🙁 Perhaps it’s in spam. Anyway, I love all your posts Nicole, your travel and personal stories and can’t wait to see how your new website will look when it’s finished. How exciting for you. Enjoy and look forward to the new look you. 🙂
I found it Miriam! Thanks! 🙂
Do what you love best! 🙂 🙂 Mine is long overdue a shake up but the more I look the more I find fault with, and Summer is coming (eventually 🙂 ) and I will simply want to BE. In September I will probably not renew my current subscription but will start anew in Portugal. Good luck!
Yes! That is what I will do. I have the time now as I’m not traveling for awhile. I agree, time is so short these days. I hope you keep your old blog up as it is such an excellent resource for those who want to plan a trip to England! The new Portugal one will be amazing! Very exciting Jo!
Much joy with your work for the new website! I’m not a regular but I’ve enjoyed your travel reports the most, especially from Kilimanjaro and Costa Rica and your photos are always informative and transportive. I wish you many more happy blogging and travelling years. 🙂
Oh thank you! I appreciate your kind words! 🙂
I second Lex on this. I remember there was a time when you would publish more than one posts a day, and to be honest it was really hard to keep up with all of them. However, I noticed that is no longer the case now. Apart from that, of course I’d love to see you travel more (so you can write more about your travel experiences). Happy cleaning, Nicole!
Yes! Very true. I was hoping to just publish a variety of stuff and for those who want to read it can and for those who aren’t interested in that particular one can delete it. But yes time is of essence! I too feel overwhelmed with all the blog posts I get in my inbox so I have to pick and choose. That is why I want a new site. I want to put new content that is not emailed out on the front end to make the site more of a resource and then continue to email out posts. This year I have barely done a post a week and I used to write almost every day. I’ve seen a huge decrease in my readership given the lesser posts which is hard as so many groups I work with only care about my stats. But I truly want to make the content better quality and less so that is my goal. Thanks for your comments Bama! 🙂 Appreciate it!
Nicole, cleaning or revamping blog is lot more painful than we can imagine. I have tinkered around and learned it hard way. Even when I want to change my theme, I’m not taking this step because last time when I made a change I had to manually visit every post and do edits in each picture. So going forward, I have started writing only content which is worth writing…may be it has sharable value or it’s close to my heart.
I think we all come to this point where we look back and decide that a change is needed. I feel you should write posts which helps people looking for information. That’s what I do when I write on my “other” blog. 🙂
Thanks Arv! That is what I’m hoping to do. Yes, it has been SO much work and I’ve only just begun. I’ve spent countless hours on the WP chat trying to fix things that get broken. I will be so glad once it is done! Thanks again!